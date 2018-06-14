Pulse.ng logo
Commission approves promotion of 3,665 senior police officers

Ikechukwu Ani Commission approves promotion of 3,665 senior police officers

The commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mike Okiro play

Mike Okiro

(Daily Post)
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 3,665 senior police officers.

He said that approval promotion was one of the high points of the commission’s 28th Plenary Meeting which was held in Abuja on June 8.

He said that two commissioners of police, Igbodo David, who is in charge of Legal department at the Force Headquarters and Olalekan Abdulfatai, were promoted to  substantive Assistant Inspectors -General of Police .

Ani said 16 Deputy Commissioners of Police were also promoted to commissioners of police.

He said that the commission also  approved the promotion of 13 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners, 60 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners and 631 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents.

The spokesman said that 820 Deputy Superintendents of Police were promoted to substantive Superintendents, while 1,922 Assistant Superintendents of Police, ASPs, promoted to Deputy Superintendents.

Others promoted include 201 Inspectors who were promoted to Assistant Superintendents of police.

“The commission also approved confirmation of appointments of 42 officers of different ranks, approved acting appointment for another 73 and converted 1,060 Specialists to General Duty,” he said.

He said that the approvals have been forwarded by the commission to the I-G for implementation.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that meeting was the last official function of the chairman of the commission , Mr Mike Okiro whose tenure came to an end on Monday, June 11.

