Commission approves promotion of 18 senior police officers

Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 18 senior police officers.

The commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Ani said the commission took the decision at its 27th plenary meeting in Abuja.

The beneficiaries are: AIG Agbola Oshodi-Glover in charge of Zone 11, Osogbo, to the next rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police, CP Ghazzali Mohammed, Commissioner of Police, Administration, DLS, Force Headquarters, CP Peace Ibekwe, CP, Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters were promoted to Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

Others are Chairman of EFCC, DCP Ibrahim Magu, DCP Ebere Onyeagoro, DCP Administration, Kaduna State Command and DCP Moshood Gbolarumi, DCP Maritime, Lagos, promoted to the next rank of Commissioner of Police, among others.

Ani said the Chairman of PSC, Mr Mike Okiro, urged them to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland.

He assured them that the commission would continue to pay attention to their basic entitlements.