news

Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission, on Friday, appealed to state health workers not to join the ongoing strike by Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) in the country.

The Chairman of the commission, Malam Lawal Maidoki, made the appeal at the monthly disbursement of financial assistance to patients who could not afford medication in the state.

Maidoki said the strike by the union had no basis because we were made the believe that health workers

promptly get their salary when due.

He added that “there is no room for such action, considering the damage caused and the number of lives lost during such strike.

“I wish to appeal to state health workers not to join such ungodly action by JOHESU. We all know that health workers are trained to save lives: this should be their first and uppermost priority.”

The chairman stressed the need for a law to ban health workers from embarking on strike at the federal, state and local government levels.

He then disbursed N6.5 million to various Zakkat committees at hospitals and pharmaceutical shops across the state.

He said the money was given to the committees to assist patients who could not afford their medication in the state.

The benefitting hospitals include Specialist Hospital, Sokoto, Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Iman Hospital, as well as Wamakko Orthopaedic Hospital.

Others include Maryam Abacha Hospital, Zumunchi Pharmacy, Raudah Pharmacy, Mai Gobir Pharmacy and Iman Pharmacy.

Meanwhile, Malam Ibrahim Iya, the Public Relations Officer, Sokoto State Ministry of Health, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the state’s health workers have not joined the ongoing JOHESU strike.

JOHESU members are on strike to press home their demands bordering on allowances and welfare.