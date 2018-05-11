Home > News > Local >

Commission appeals to state health workers not to join strike

JOHESU Commission appeals to state health workers not to join strike

The Chairman of the commission, Malam Lawal Maidoki, made the appeal at the monthly disbursement of financial assistance to patients who could not afford medication in the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
JOHESU threatens to begin nationwide strike Tuesday play

Protesting resident doctors (Illustration).

(The Medic Place)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission, on Friday, appealed to state health workers not to join the ongoing strike by Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) in the country.

The Chairman of the commission, Malam Lawal Maidoki, made the appeal at the monthly disbursement of financial assistance to patients who could not afford medication in the state.

Maidoki said the strike by the union had no basis because we were made the believe that health workers
promptly get their salary when due.

He added that “there is no room for such action, considering the damage caused and the number of lives lost during such strike.

“I wish to appeal to state health workers not to join such ungodly action by JOHESU. We all know that health workers are trained to save lives: this should be their first and uppermost priority.”

The chairman stressed the need for a law to ban health workers from embarking on strike at the federal, state and local government levels.

He then disbursed N6.5 million to various Zakkat committees at hospitals and pharmaceutical shops across the state.

He said the money was given to the committees to assist patients who could not afford their medication in the state.

The benefitting hospitals include Specialist Hospital, Sokoto, Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Iman Hospital, as well as Wamakko Orthopaedic Hospital.

Others include Maryam Abacha Hospital, Zumunchi Pharmacy, Raudah Pharmacy, Mai Gobir Pharmacy and Iman Pharmacy.

Meanwhile, Malam Ibrahim Iya, the Public Relations Officer, Sokoto State Ministry of Health, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the state’s health workers have not joined the ongoing JOHESU strike.

JOHESU members are on strike to press home their demands bordering on allowances and welfare.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Senate Vs IG Police fire back, urge Nigerians to ignore resolutionbullet
2 Offa Robbery Police arrest wanted suspect who is a former SARS officerbullet
3 Habibu Almu Sudanese police say Nigerian diplomat's death was a...bullet

Related Articles

Johesu Kano health workers join strike
Ebola Congo: FG orders immediate surveillance at airports, borders
JOHESU Health workers union threatens to begin nationwide strike Tuesday
Nationwide Strike Health workers to begin on April 7
JOHESU Association urges FG to implement demands or face strike
In Lagos Workers resume at Yaba Psychiatric Hospital
In Abuja JOHESU suspends 10-day strike
Ngige FG should not be blamed for Joint Health Sector Unions strike - Minister
Ngige Minister appeals to Joint Health Workers to call off strike
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, September 21, 2017]

Local

EFCC Alleged N3.2bn fraud: Prosecution closes case against Kalu, others
Senate explains why it summoned Police IG, Ibrahim Idris
Ibrahim Idris Senate explains why it summoned Police IG
Aisha Buhari says President deserves some accolades after meeting Trump – but Nigerians ask if she is tweeting from the other room
Aisha Buhari President's wife commiserates with late Sheikh Rabiu’s family in Kano
Billionaire Kano businessman Isyaku Rabiu dies at 90
Isyaku Rabiu Late Sheik buried in Kano