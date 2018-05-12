Home > News > Local >

Codeine: NAFDAC lifts shutdown on Emzor, 2 others

Codeine NAFDAC lifts shutdown on Emzor, two other Pharmaceutical companies

NAFDAC, however, maintains that the production of codeine syrup should be stopped until further notice.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Codeine: NAFDAC lifts shutdown on Emzor, 2 others play

NAFDAC maintains that the pharmaceutical companies are not still allowed to produce any syrup with codeine

(File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

NAFDAC has lifted the shutdown order on three companies which were closed on May 7, 2018, for production of codeine cough syrups.

The companies include the Emzor Pharmaceuticals Ind. Ltd, Lagos, Peace Standard Pharmaceutical Limited and Bioraj Pharmaceutical Limited in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The order was lifted on Saturday, May 12, 2018, and the companies can now resume operations.

The Director-General, NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye gave the directive following meetings held with the companies and its directorates of Investigation and Enforcement (I&E), Drug Evaluation Research (DER) and Narcotics and Controlled Substances (NCS).

Codeine abuse: NAFDAC shuts down Emzor, 2 other pharmaceutical companies in Nigeria play NAFDAC Director-General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye (Olori Supergal)

 

According to NAFDAC, the production of codeine syrup is to be stopped immediately until further notice while investigations continue.

"Therefore, the hold placed on the active pharmaceutical ingredient and the already made codeine syrups stands. NAFDAC will monitor the compliance", the statement said.

"All codeine products are to be recalled and the process verified through audit trail verified by NAFDAC

"Embargo has been placed on new applications for permit or renewals for the importation of codeine as an active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough preparations, i.e., NAFDAC will not issue any permit until further notice

"The companies have been charged with administrative fees that are commensurate with the respective violations", it added.

Further action

NAFDAC said that it will hold a stakeholders meeting on the codeine crisis in a few days to develop a roadmap for the supply chain distribution and the future of codeine syrup manufacturing.

ALSO READ: Katsina State Governor Masari wants tramadol banned like codeine

The agency also noted that the stakeholders meeting was in line with the pronouncements by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, in his press release on the codeine crisis.

NAFDAC said it had clamped down on the three companies due to their inability to provide required documents for officials of the agency during an inspection of the facilities on May 2 and 3 at Ilorin and Lagos.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Habibu Almu Sudanese police say Nigerian diplomat's death was a criminal actbullet
2 Buhari President cuts London trip short, returns to Nigeriabullet
3 Offa Robbery Police arrest wanted suspect who is a former SARS officerbullet

Related Articles

Masari Katsina Governor wants tramadol banned like codeine
Codeine Ban NDLEA arrests 17 suspects in Ilorin
Codeine Emzor does not understand why NAFDAC shut down its production site
Drug Abuse Northern governors’ wives call for concerted efforts to tackle menace
Codeine Senator Shehu Sani reacts to BBC documentary
Codeine NAFDAC raids 4 pharmaceutical companies in BBC documentary
Codeine Ministry of health says FG’s ban not based on BBC documentary
Ban On Codeine Kaduna residents applaud FG

Local

Niger State Governor-elect, Abubakar-Bello
Abubakar Bello Gov. pleads with FG to hasten completion of Suleja-Minna road, other projects
Buhari watches live announcement of election results
Buhari Group launches online TV to showcase president’s achievements
Health Minister justifies Buhari's medical trips to London
Buhari Health Minister doesn't see anything wrong with President's medical trips to London (VIDEO)
Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
In Jigawa NSCDC arrests retired police insp., 18 others over alleged child molestation