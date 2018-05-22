Home > News > Local >

Codeine: Kano court sentences 23-year-old student to jail

Codeine: Student bags 16 months imprisonment without fine option play

Codeine addiction is rife among Nigerian youth

(Daily Post)
A Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday  sentenced a 23-year-old student, Iliyasu Magaji, to 16 months imprisonment for possessing 5.4kg of Codeine syrup.

Justice J. K. Daggard convicted Magaji following his guilty plea  to a count charge of unlawful possession of codeine.

Daggard did not give the student an option of fine.

He ordered that the drug should be destroyed by the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the presence of the chief registrar of the court.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Iliya Waji,  the NDLEA arrested the student on Feb. 13 on Zaria Road, Kano State.

Waji said  that the offence contravened Section 11c of the NDLEA Act, 2014.

