Codeine: Kano court sentences 23-year-old student to jail

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday sentenced a 23-year-old student, Iliyasu Magaji, to 16 months imprisonment for possessing 5.4kg of Codeine syrup.

Justice J. K. Daggard convicted Magaji following his guilty plea to a count charge of unlawful possession of codeine.

Daggard did not give the student an option of fine.

He ordered that the drug should be destroyed by the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the presence of the chief registrar of the court.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Iliya Waji, the NDLEA arrested the student on Feb. 13 on Zaria Road, Kano State.

Waji said that the offence contravened Section 11c of the NDLEA Act, 2014.