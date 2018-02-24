Home > News > Local >

The Chief of Army Staff, Let.-Gen. Yusuf Buratai, on Saturday inaugurated Nigeria Army Corps of Artillery office complex in Kontagora, Niger.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that, Maj.-Gen. David Ahmadu, Chief of  Training and Operations, Army headquarters who represented Buratai, said the Nigerian Army would continue to accord priority attention in providing atmosphere conductive for its officers to operate optimally.

He said the present leadership quest of having a professional and responsive Army in the discharge of its primary responsibilities was a task that must be accomplished.

He said that the Army headquarters would continue to provide modern working facilities for its troops deployed across the country to perform optimally.

Buratai lauded the efforts of various troops deployed across the country, especially in the north east.

He said that the Nigerian Army would continue to support its troops with modern working facilities to crush insurgents once and for all.

” We will continue to accord priority attention to all needs of the Nigeria Army Training centre to prepare ground for our young soldiers to deal decisively with insurgents once and for all.”

Similarly the chief of army staff also inaugurated intervention projects at the Nigerian Army Training Centre ( NATRAC) in Kontagora.

The projects inaugurated included NATRAC  300-man capacity hostel  including conveniences; 200 capacity female hostel and 500-capacity training complex with landscaping.

Others were six Toyota Hilux pickup vans, six land Rover jeeps and two Hiace 28-seater buses one of which was converted into ambulance.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Mohammad Garba, Commander, Corps of Artillery, lauded the effort of the chief of army staff for the prompt release of funds for the completion of the projects.

” We now have a befitting headquarters and enough office spaces which provide for a conducive working environment for  our officers. ”

He also commended the headquarters for the repairs of broken down gun platforms, vehicles  and several other projects currently ongoing.

He said that the corps would not relent in its effort in seeing to the achievement of the vision for the Nigerian Army.

Also during the commissioning, Maj.-Gen. Babatunde Oyefolu,Commander of Nigeria Army Training Centre, commended Buratai for providing working facilities for the  retraining of several soldiers.

He said that the centre would continue to retrain its professional soldiers for optimal performance.

