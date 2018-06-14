Pulse.ng logo
News > Local

Cloudy skies, thunderstorms, rains to prevail on Friday – NiMet

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Thursday also predicted day and night temperatures ranging from 27 to 33 and 20 to 25 degrees celsius.

  Published:
Weather Forecast - NiMet play

Weather Forecast - NiMet

(Nigeria News)
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Friday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Thursday also predicted day and night temperatures ranging from 27 to 33 and 20 to 25 degrees celsius.

According to the forecast, thunderstorms are expected over Abuja, Minna, Jos and Lokoja axis in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience cloudy conditions with prospect of rains over Lagos, Port Harcourt and Calabar in the morning hours.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Akure, Osogbo, Ado-Ekiti, Lagos, Enugu, Owerri, Abakaliki, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Eket later in the day.

NiMet further predicted that Southern States would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 30 to 33 and 22 to 26 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience cloudy conditions over the north west with chances of thunderstorms over Nguru, Potiskum, Dutse, Katsina axis in the morning hours.

“Cloudy conditions are anticipated over the Northeast with prospect of thunderstorms over Yelwa, Sokoto, Gusau during the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 36 to 41 and 23 to 29 degrees celsius.

“With more influx of moist laden wind, thunderstorms and rains are expected over most places within the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

