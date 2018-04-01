Home > News > Local >

Cleric wants Nigerians to pray for country’s political revival

Rev. Fr. Moses Iorapuu, the Parish Priest of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Makurdi has called on Nigerians to use the opportunity of Easter to pray for the country’s economic and political rejuvenation.

Iorapuu gave the advice in his homily to mark the Easter celebration on Sunday.

According to him, the answer to Nigeria’s myriads of problems rests with God.

Iorapuu urged all Christians to develop the attitude of waiting on him for divine intervention in addressing political, economic, security and spiritual problems confronting the country.

He said God had intervened in the past to resolve some thorny problems that were seemingly difficult to handle.

The cleric expressed optimism that the same God, who is celebrated at Easter, would intervene on behalf of all Nigerians to end the raging security challenges facing the country.

He advised Christians not to waver in their belief, but to remain focused and steadfast like the Biblical Peter who had unwavering faith in Jesus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Easter marks the beginning of the Catholic liturgy and is celebrated to mark the triumph of Jesus over death.

The feast is preceded by the events of the Good Friday which signify the death of Jesus on the Cross to deliver mankind from the grip of death.

