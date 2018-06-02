Ramadan: Cleric urges traders to desist from using unjust measurement

Home > News > Local >

Ishola, the Chief Missioner of Islamic Centre, Uwani in Enugu State, made the call on Saturday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on the lessons of Ramadan.

An Enugu-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abdul Ishola,  has called on traders to shun the use of unjust measurement, purposely meant to cheat and defraud customers.

The Online dictionary, Legaldictionary.com describes Weights and Measures as, a comprehensive legal term for uniform standards ascribed to the quantity, capacity, volume, or dimensions of anything.

The regulation of weights and measures is necessary for science, industry, and commerce.

The cleric called on traders to be honest while dealing with their customers, especially as it concerns using the right and appropriate containers for measurement.

He also advised that traders should not at any time, for any reason, engage in the selling of fake or substandard products, or reduce the quantity of items they sell.

“Allah says in the Holy Qu’ran, Sura 83: 1-6 : “Woe to those people, who reduce measurement.

“Allah detests them and will not fail to punish those that engage in it at the appropriate time,’’ he said.

Ishola, however, urged the Muslim faithful to use the period to give especially distribution of Zakkat and other items to the less privileged within their neighbourhood.

“As Allah, the most merciful, gracious and bountiful, also instructed Muslims to use this month of grace to give and share with the needy around them,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the month of Ramadan is the ninth-month in the lunar (Islamic) calendar; in which Allah instructed the Muslims to observe 30 days of fasting

