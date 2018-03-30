Home > News > Local >

CJTF arrests 5th most wanted Boko Haram terrorist in Lagos

The terrorist is number 5 on the wanted list of the Army and is currently being interrogated.

Members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) arrested a Boko Haram terrorist in Lagos State before they were intercepted by troops of the Nigerian Army in Bauchi State on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the terrorist is number 5 on the wanted list of the Army and is currently being interrogated.

The CJTF members were also arrested by the army upon interception and questioned as to how they had the suspect in custody. They disclosed that he was arrested in Lagos and was being transported to the the office of the Department of State Service (DSS) in Maiduguri, Borno State, for further investigations. The army is yet to verify the claim.

The statement read, "One of the Boko Haram suspects in white shirt is Number 5 on the Nigerian Army wanted list and three other suspected members of the group have been arrested by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

"The vehicle conveying the suspect and three members of the civilian vigilante (Civilian Joint Task Force), were intercepted by troops on Thursday 29th March 2018 at the Forward Operations Base along Kano - Azare road, in Bauchi State.

"On interrogation, the Civilian Joint Task Force members claimed to have arrested the suspects in Lagos and he is taking them to Department of State Service (DSS) office in Maiduguri for further investigations.

"Efforts are being made to contact DSS office in Maiduguri for possible confirmation of the Civilian Joint Task Force claims."

Brig-Gen Chukwu further disclosed that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have intensified their search operations on major highways to deny and arrest any fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.

This comes just hours after he appealed to Boko Haram terrorists to lay down their weapons and surrender to the military as the Federal Government explores an amnesty program for repentant militants.

Boko Haram menace

Since the insurgency of the terrorist group escalated after a 2009 crackdown by the military, Boko Haram, chiefly under Abubakar Shekau's leadership, has been responsible for the death of over 20,000 people and the displacement of more than 2.5 million scattered across Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country and its neighbours.

After a massive military operation resulted in the displacement of the group from its Camp Zairo base in the infamous Sambisa Forest, it has resorted to suicide bomb attacks on soft targets and carried out daring attacks on military bases, with hundreds of captives still unaccounted for.

