Civil Defence kills 1, captures 2 in Benin robbery

In Benin City Civil Defence kills 1, captures 2 in robbery

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Efosa Ogbebor, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the incident in Benin.

Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The Edo State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Friday killed one person and arrested two other suspects, involved in a robbery at Ikpoba Slope in Benin.

He said that the hoodlums were among a gang of robbers that robbed motorists on the Benin-Auchi highway at Ikpoba Slope late on June 7.

Ogbebor said that on that date at about 9:45 p.m., the command received a distress call that a robbery was taking place on Benin-Auchi road at Ikpoba Slope in Benin.

He said that the command dispatched its counter terrorism squad to the area, prompting the hoodlums to open fire on the operatives of the squad.

The spokesman said that in the exchange of gunfire that ensued, the operatives shot one of the suspects dead and that two escaped with gunshot wounds while two others were captured.

According to Ogbebor, those arrested are now in the custody of the command, waiting to be handed over to the police for prosecution.

He said that items recovered from the suspects include one loaded locally made pistol and a Hyundai Accent car, noting that on interrogation, one of the suspects denied involvement in the crime.

Ogbebor said that the suspect claimed that he boarded the car not knowing that the other occupants were robbers.

