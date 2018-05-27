Home > News > Local >

Children’s Day: Dogara seeks end to child labour

Children’s Day Dogara seeks end to child labour

He, therefore, called for all hands to be on deck to correct this and also ensure enough security in schools across the nation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Speaker of House of Rep mourns Isyaku Rabiu play

Speaker of House of Rep mourns Isyaku Rabiu

(Daily Post Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has said that deliberate efforts must be made to put an end to the exploitation of children across the country.

In a statement to commemorate the 2018 Children’s Day, signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, Dogara also expressed concern that many Nigerian children were deprived access to education.

He, therefore, called for all hands to be on deck to correct this and also ensure enough security in schools across the nation.

““We at the House of Representatives are deeply concerned about the challenges which plague Nigerian children.

“”Child labour, molestation and other acts of exploitation should have no place in our society and we all must work towards creating an enabling environment which allows all our children to thrive.

““Many Nigerian children are on the receiving end of issues such as being subjected to domestic violence and being deprived of education,’’ he said.

According to him, these children are our future and this is why the House of Representatives recently adopted a motion on the need to put an end to child labour, molestation and other forms of abuse.

He said the Legislators were hopeful that the Executive would implement the resolutions of the House by taking the required steps and called on states which are yet to, to domesticate the Child Rights Act to do so.

Dogara noted that Nigeria, with one of the highest rates of children out of school in the world, must design and implement policies which will change the trend.

““Our children are our future, and the glory of this nation depends on each and every one of them being equipped with the necessary skills to contribute their quota to national development.

“”Our schools must be safe; parents who live below the poverty line should be able to put their  children in school at no extra cost.

““In areas where enrolment is particularly low, incentives may be offered while parents are also made to face penalties for not enrolling their children in school.”

The  Speaker  said only when all children have access to education, “could we speak of breaking the vicious cycle of poverty’’.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ajaokuta Steel Company Pulse finds out why this facility has never...bullet
2 Okonjo-Iweala 'Jonathan bribed lawmakers with N17B to pass budget'bullet
3 Okonjo-Iweala 'How Goodluck Jonathan's aide locked me out of Aso Rock'bullet

Related Articles

APC Crisis Defection talks advance as Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal, other aggrieved members meet
Peace Corps How Reps laid to rest bill seeking to override Buhari's veto
Buhari House of Representatives backs president, step down Nigerian Peace Corps Bill
Buhari President breaks fast with NASS leadership at Aso Rock
Abdulmumin Jibrin Court berates House of Representatives over suspension
Jungle Justice Reps move to curb mob killings
Tramadol, Codeine Reps propose N2m fine, 2 years imprisonment for offenders
Melaye "I will not bow to Baal", Senator speaks on his trial
In Bauchi Assembly Speaker chides Dogara, others over court action

Local

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly
Children's Day Education best instrument to fight poverty, social ills – Nasarawa Speaker
Presidency frowns at Report by Amnesty International on Nigerian security agencies
Buhari President felicitates with Journalist and Author, Kunle Ajibade, at 60
Here's meaning of the Nigerian National Anthem second stanza
Nigerian National Anthem The meaning and significance of the second stanza
Ambode reduces Land Use Charge following public backlash
Akinwumi Ambode Governor attributes achievements in 3 years to God