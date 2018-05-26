Home > News > Local >

The foundation visited the slums of Agboyi-Ketu situated in Kosofe Local Government Area on Saturday in Lagos.

Children Day: NGO feeds 500 children in Lagos slum

Black Diamond Support Foundation (BDSF) has fed more than 500 children in the slum of Lagos to commemorate this year’s Children Day.

The children were given foods, water bottles and other gift items packaged in a bag.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BDSF was established in 2011 as a non-governmental organisation after the death of one Mrs Eyesorun Layo Apeke Adewumi, who lived her life serving the poor and the needy.

The vision is to establish and empower indigents living in the slums, especially women and children.

The convener of the NGO, Mrs Adefunke Adewunmi, said there was need to celebrate with the children in the slums in a bid to give them sense of belonging.

She noted that many elites and well meaning Nigerians choose to celebrate at the beaches, cinemas but failed to impact on the lives of the needy.

“We have seen many who grew up in the slums and later became successful in life, sure it was someone that impacted and celebrated them when they needed it.

“This less privileged children too needed to be checked, celebrated and visited often to make them feel they are also born to reign,’’ she said.

The community leader, Mr Taiwo Lamino-Opoinfa, lauded the NGO for coming to celebrate with their children.

We are happy that our children were celebrated, we thought people have forgotten us, but now we know we are not,” he said.

One of the children, who won a dancing competition, Adenike Omojuyigbe, said she felt very happy and that this year’s event had made her feel she was not forgotten.

