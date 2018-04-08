Home > News > Local >

CBN Governor deploys new DGs

CBN Governor deploys new DGs

The acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr Isaac Okoroafor, in a statement on Sunday said Mrs Aishah Ahmad was deployed to the Financial System Stability (FSS) Directorate, while Mr Edward Lemetek Adamu was assigned to Corporate Services.

Analyst expects CBN MPC to maintain status quo on rates play

Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor

(Aledeh)
Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele has assigned duties to the newly appointed  Deputy Governors  who assumed duty on March 28.

Emefiele also approved the deployment of  Dr Okwu  Nnanna from the Financial System Stability (FSS) Directorate to the Economic Policy Directorate.

“Mr Adebayo Adelabu, however, retains his portfolio as Deputy Governor, Operations Directorate, ” Okoroafor said.

According to Okoroafor,  the affected principal officers have since assumed duty in their new duties.

