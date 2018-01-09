CBN disowns fake Godwin Emefiele's twitter handles

news

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised alarm over the existence of several twitter handles purportedly owned by the Governor of the Bank, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

CBN Acting Director, Corporate Communication, Mr Isaac Okorafor in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to ignore messages from such twitter handles.

“We wish to inform members of the public, particularly members of the social media community that Emefiele presently has no twitter handle.

“We wish to state categorically, that the twitter handles bearing his name and photographs are fake and targeted at misleading unsuspecting members of the public.’’

Accordingly, we wish to advise all members of the social media community and the general public to be wary of the fake accounts and discountenance whatever message conveyed therein.