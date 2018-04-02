Home > News > Local >

Catholic bishop tasks families on proper child upbringing

Easter Catholic bishop tasks families on proper child upbringing

Badejo in his Easter message on  Monday said that no matter what people were passing through in the course of life, they should  be steadfast.

  • Published:
Most Revd Emmanuel Badejo play

Most Revd Emmanuel Badejo

(LifeSite)
The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Oyo, Most Revd Emmanuel Badejo has called on families to teach their children to be God-fearing, truthful, persevering, and honest to save their  future.

Badejo in his Easter message on  Monday said that no matter what people were passing through in the course of life, they should  be steadfast.

“Christianity teaches us to be truthful, peaceful, forgiving, generous and God fearing, otherwise we cannot be salt of the earth and light of the world.

“Trouble must come and tribulations may occur but through it all we must not allow anything to take all that goodness away from us,” he said.

The cleric said that through the sad abduction and non-release of teenager Leah Sharibu,  God was  reminding the people  what it really meant to know him.

He said this had shown  how wicked some  people could be to an  innocent teenager in the name of religion?

“No matter how things go, Leah has become a blessing and model to her family and to our generation. May she be released soon and unharmed to a glorious Easter.”

He urged both Muslims and Christians to shun false religion that could  force people to believe anything saying that God is not violent or wicked.

He urged the political leaders, business men, civil servants and everyone to emulate Jesus Christ through the example of teenager Leah.

“Be courageous in doing what is right and pleasing to God. At the end of it all, God will vindicate you.

“May God hear the prayers of Nigeria for the release of all who are in captivity! May God release all Nigerians from greed, wickedness and false religiousity.

“May our land come to know peace and victory which Jesus Christ won for us on the cross of Calvary so that we all go from this Calvary of sin to the glory of Easter,” he said.

1 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
2 Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl still in Boko Haram custody reportedly...bullet
3 Anti-Corruption War FG names 6 PDP looters who stole money from treasurybullet

