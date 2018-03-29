Catholic Archbishop urges Nigerians to get PVCs, vote credible leaders

news

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, on Thursday urged Christians to ensure they collect their Permanent Voter Cards and exercise their civíc duties to the nation.

Martins made the call at the 2018 Chrism Mass to commemorate the institution of priesthood and the blessing of oils held at the Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chrism is made of olive oil and is scented with a sweet perfume, usually balsam.

Chrism is consecrated by the bishop of the church in the presence of the people at the Mass of the Chrism, which takes place in the morning of Holy Thursday.

“Elections are our opportunities to decide who should be in power and who would be elected, therefore it is important that everyone gets their voter cards.

“Everyone has one or two comments about our leaders but our comments will be better utilised if we all get the voter cards.

“It is also important that we look carefully at those who we want to vote into power; look at their antecedents and do a background check on them.

“Let us also pray for those who are in office to do it right and those who intend to come there to have the right spirit, as we prepare for the elections,” Martins said.

The Archbishop said that the Chrism Mass was significant to every priest, as it was a time to renew their commitment to the service of the people and God.

“We believe that this will be a revitalisation of the energy within, to go out and do more than we have done before.

“This is in celebration of the gift of priesthood to the church; if there is no priest, there cannot be sacrifice, which makes Christianity significant,” he said.