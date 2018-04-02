Home > News > Local >

Aiforce chief celebrates Easter with NAF personnel fighting Boko Haram

Boko Haram Aiforce chief celebrates Easter with NAF personnel in Northeast

The Chief of Air Staff treated frontline officers fighting Boko Haram insurgents to special lunch on Easter day.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Aiforce chief celebrates with frontline officers on Easter day play

Aiforce chief celebrates with frontline officers on Easter day

(NAF)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As Christians all over the world celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, frontline personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) currently serving in the Northeast were treated to a special lunch by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, 1 April 2018.

The CAS, who was represented at the occasion by the Commander Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Idi Lubo, commended the contributions of personnel towards prosecuting the fight against insurgency in the country and urged them not to rest on their oars.

He said that although a lot of success had been recorded in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists, the personnel needed to put more effort towards completely eradicating the menace.

ALSO READ: NAF airlifts, treats hostages rescued from Sambisa forest

At Yola, AVM Lubo appreciated the Air Marshal Abubakar for the kind gesture of facilitating the lunch.

Aiforce chief celebrates with frontline officers on Easter day play

Aiforce chief celebrates with frontline officers on Easter day

(NAF)

 

Addressing the troops after the lunch, the representative of the CAS commended the troops for their relentless efforts and sacrifices, which had greatly degraded the capability of the insurgents.

He tasked the troops to redouble their efforts to ensure that the entire country, and the Northeast Region in particular, become a safer place for Nigerians.

Lubo later presented the award of the best officer of the quarter to Group Captain Samuel Eyoma, who is the Head of the Data Collection and Analysis Team in the Tactical Operation Centre.

He then encouraged the Senior Officer to remain focused and diligent in the discharge of his duties. Likewise, he charged other personnel to emulate those qualities that won Eyoma the award.

Highlights were the commissioning some projects at 103 Strike Group, aimed at enhancing the protection of NAF critical assets in NAF Base Yola.

The aim of the lunch, according to the director public relations and information, Air Vice Marshall Olatokunbo Adesanya, is to sustain their morale towards enhancing operational effectiveness.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
2 Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl still in Boko Haram custody reportedly...bullet
3 Anti-Corruption War FG names 6 PDP looters who stole money from treasurybullet

Related Articles

Olatokunbo Adesanya CAS directs NAF personnel to obtain new ID cards
In Enugu Route march: AOC urges NAF officers, men to be combat ready
Dapchi Girls NAF explains deployment of sorties
#DapchGirls Kidnap NAF intensifies efforts to locate Yobe school girls
In Maiduguri NAF conducts medical outreach for IDPs in Damboa
Sadiq Abubakar NAF trains 500 Special Forces
In Bayelsa Sate NAF trains personnel to enhance quality service delivery
Buhari President lands in Adamawa for anti-corruption summit
Oluwatoyin Ogundipe UNILAG seeks partnership with NAF on R&D

Local

Jonathan's aide, Omokri, releases list of APC looters
Jonathan Ex-President's aide, Omokri, releases list of APC looters
14-year-old Boko Haram terrorist surrenders to Army
Boko Haram 14-year-old terrorist surrenders to Army
Used needles and pipes on the table, white powder, crystals, vodka…ahhhh…
Saraki Senate moves to end drug abuse
Senator Lidani hides in emir's palace as protesters hold him hostage
Joshua Lidani Gombe Senator hides in emir's palace as protesters hold him hostage