Aiforce chief celebrates Easter with NAF personnel fighting Boko Haram

As Christians all over the world celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, frontline personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) currently serving in the Northeast were treated to a special lunch by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, 1 April 2018.

The CAS, who was represented at the occasion by the Commander Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Idi Lubo, commended the contributions of personnel towards prosecuting the fight against insurgency in the country and urged them not to rest on their oars.

He said that although a lot of success had been recorded in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists, the personnel needed to put more effort towards completely eradicating the menace.

At Yola, AVM Lubo appreciated the Air Marshal Abubakar for the kind gesture of facilitating the lunch.

Addressing the troops after the lunch, the representative of the CAS commended the troops for their relentless efforts and sacrifices, which had greatly degraded the capability of the insurgents.

He tasked the troops to redouble their efforts to ensure that the entire country, and the Northeast Region in particular, become a safer place for Nigerians.

Lubo later presented the award of the best officer of the quarter to Group Captain Samuel Eyoma, who is the Head of the Data Collection and Analysis Team in the Tactical Operation Centre.

He then encouraged the Senior Officer to remain focused and diligent in the discharge of his duties. Likewise, he charged other personnel to emulate those qualities that won Eyoma the award.

Highlights were the commissioning some projects at 103 Strike Group, aimed at enhancing the protection of NAF critical assets in NAF Base Yola.

The aim of the lunch, according to the director public relations and information, Air Vice Marshall Olatokunbo Adesanya, is to sustain their morale towards enhancing operational effectiveness.