Burial plans have been concluded for the late Chairman of Punch Newspapers, Wale Aboderin.

Aboderin died on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, after a heart surgery at the First Cardiology Consultants, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to a statement sent to Pulse, Aboderin will be laid to rest on Wednesday June 13, 2018.

There will be a service of songs at Punch compound followed by a tribute basketball game between old Dolphins and New Dolphins.

Dolphins is the late Aboderin's basketball side.

There will be a wake keep on Thursday, June 4 at The Haven, Ikeja followed by celebration of life show, dance, tributes and comedy.

On Friday June 15, Aboderin will be laid to rest at the Archbishop Vinney Church, Ikeja.

Aboderin's life

Aboderin who is the founder and chairman of the Dolphins Female Basketball Foundation is survived by his wife, Titilayo and two daughters, Nicole and Cherelle.