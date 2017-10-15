The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Saturday in Lagos tasked officers of the Nigerian Army Finance Corps (NAFC) on conduct, professionalism and hard work as he inaugurated the Data Recovery Centre.

Buratai was represented by the Chief of Training and Operations, Maj.-Gen. David Ahmadu, during the inauguration of the data recovery centre at the Nigerian Army Finance Corps, Apapa, Lagos.

According to him, the Nigerian Army in recent times is being faced with many challenges ranging from militancy, insurgency, kidnapping and all forms of crimes across the country.

“I implore you not to rest on your oars. Conduct yourselves within the ambit of the Rules of Engagement,” he said.

Buratai said the corps had been able to manage its scarce resources, adding that the troops at the various theatre of operations have been getting their allowance monthly.

“I commend the Acting Chief of Accounts and Budget, Brig.-Gen. Jehadi Jakko and am happy to inaugurate the remodelled NAFC complex, the data recovery centre and gymnasium.

“This is in line with my administration towards maintenance culture and provision of critical infrastructure.

“As you are aware the army has keyed into all reforms in line with constituted authorities.

“Some of this include; implementation of the treasury single account and Integrated Payroll Personal Information System (IPPIS),” he said.

Buratai also commended the NAFC for its role in administration of troops, allowances, especially in the support of troops in the north-east.

Earlier, Brig.-Gen. Jakko, during his address of welcome, thanked the Chief of Army Staff for his support since his assumption of office.

He said that the corps was saddled with the payment of salaries of troops and other allowances amongst other things.

He said the Nigerian Army was already implementing all government financial reforms, adding that it had been helpful in its finances.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Command and Warrant Officers Mess was also inaugurated and was witnessed by many senior officers.