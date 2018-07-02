Bukola Saraki's Chief of Staff leaves APC

news

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Chief of Staff to Senate President Bukola Saraki has left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Baba-Ahmed, while speaking to the press in Kaduna state said that he is not joining another party.

According to him, his decision to leave the ruling party is based on APC’s non-performance.

Baba-Ahmed said “This statement is to inform the public of my resignation from the All Progressives Congress. I have sent a formal letter to this effect to chairman of my ward.

“This has been a very difficult decision, to leave a party I helped form and made my humble contributions to put in power.

“After three years, however, I need to say that APC has grossly under-performed, and has forfeited any claim to my loyalty and continued membership."

APC should not be trusted

Baba-Ahmed said he does not think APC should be given another opportunity to rule Nigeria.

“I do not believe, in all conscience, that it should be trusted and encouraged to continue to govern our great country beyond 2019.

“I am not leaving to join another party. This is my decision, and mine alone. It has nothing to do with the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“It is a decision taken with due consultation with the Akida Group (APC), a group that has predated my appointment as Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate.

“I will remain active in politics, as this is the main avenue for salvaging our nation from rising insecurity, poverty and bitter divisions.

“I am grateful for the opportunities I had to chair the Congress for Progressives Change and APC in Kaduna State and I wish all our leaders God’s guidance," he added.