Buhari's supporters will sponsor him in 2019 - Keyamo

Festus Keyamo has said that Buhari's supporters would be happy to sell their possessions for his re-election.

According to him, the President will not need to steal from Nigeria's coffers to run his campaign.

Keyamo, who is the Director of Strategic Communications for the Buhari Campaign Organisation, said this in an interview with The Interview magazine.

According to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Buhari will win the 2019 election so he can instil a new political culture.

Keyamo said that the politics of money practised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) needs to be wiped away.

Herdsmen

The lawyer also described reports accusing the President of supporting Fulani herdsmen as satanic and idiotic.

He added that Buhari re-election will enable him put an end to insecurity in the country, and consolidate the war against corruption.

You deserve 2nd term

Also, the National Leader of the All Progressives' Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, recently told President Buhari that he deserves to win re-election in 2019 because he has brought back hope to Nigerians.

Tunubu said this at the ceremony where the President conferred the post-humous award of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on late Chief MKO Abiola.