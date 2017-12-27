Home > News > Local >

Buhari's son, Yusuf, suffers head injury in Abuja bike accident

Yusuf Buhari President's son suffers head injury in Abuja bike accident

The president's son reportedly crashed his power bike while racing with a friend in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari's son, Yusuf, suffers head injury in bike accident play

Yusuf Buhari

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari's only son, Yusuf Buhari, is currently hospitalised in an Abuja clinic after suffering a head injury in a bike accident in the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

The president's son reportedly crashed his power bike while racing with a friend in the capital city and is hospitalised at the Cedacrest Hospital in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his son Yusuf, during a visit to the President's farm in Daura, Katsina State. play

President Muhammadu Buhari and his son Yusuf, during a visit to the President's farm in Daura, Katsina State.

(Twitter)

 

In a press statement signed by the president's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, December 27, he revealed that Yusuf has already undergone surgery and is in a stable condition.

He said, "Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

"The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Fuel Scarcity NNPC, DPR uncover illegal reservoirs in Abujabullet
2 Chibok Girls Boko Haram never planned schoolgirls' abductionbullet
3 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet

Local

All you need to know about accident involving president's son
Yusuf Buhari All you need to know about accident involving president's son
NNPC, DPR uncover illegal fuel reservoirs in Abuja
In Ekiti Fuel scarcity worsens as motorists sleep in filing stations
Local health workers carry vaccination kits at a distribution center ahead of the start of a nationwide polio immunization campaign on Wednesday, in Lagos
In Abuja FCTA immunises 800,000 children against polio
Osun state workers
In Osun Workers go on indefinite strike