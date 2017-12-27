Buhari's son, Yusuf, suffers head injury in Abuja bike accident

news

President Muhammadu Buhari's only son, Yusuf Buhari, is currently hospitalised in an Abuja clinic after suffering a head injury in a bike accident in the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

The president's son reportedly crashed his power bike while racing with a friend in the capital city and is hospitalised at the Cedacrest Hospital in Abuja.

In a press statement signed by the president's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, December 27, he revealed that Yusuf has already undergone surgery and is in a stable condition.

He said, "Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

"The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son."