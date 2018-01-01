news

When you consider the fact that we do not often hear from our president on local media, President Buhari’s New Year address is important.

A number of issues continue to plague Nigerians, and these issues were especially heightened during the festive period.

“Inflict severe hardship on us all by creating unnecessary fuel scarcity across the country”

In his speech, Buhari acknowledged the problems faced by commuters wishing to embark on journeys across the country, but were unable to, owing to exorbitant transport fares.

The president noted that he is committed to getting to the root of the fuel scarcity problem, and bring all those responsible to account.

New year, Same old problems

Buhari emphasized the change agenda of the APC-led government, insisting as we may have become tired of hearing, that we as Nigerians must change our ways in order to progress.

He reiterated familiar problems that were the fulcrum of his emergence as President. Power was a major talking point, as was the Infrastructural deficit and transport.

The President highlighted the fact that on December 8th, power generation reached 5155MW delivered, the highest ever recorded in Nigeria.

As has become characteristic, the President also outlined the targets in major sectors, most notably power generation.

The Katsina Power Project has a target to produce 10MW using wind energy, to be completed later in 2018.

The oft-mentioned Mambilla Power Project which will provide 3050 megawatts of power is to be completed in 2018. Transmission of all 7,000 MW generated is now possible, according to Mr President.

One statement of Mr President that does stick out in his New Year’s address is: “The days of business as usual are numbered.”

While it may be perceived as another glimpse of his messianic complex, this is a subtle shift in the rigid integrity of president Buhari.

His initial statements when he assumed office were that the days of business as usual are over.

But not much has changed in that regard since he took power and it could indicate that tackling the cabals, oligarchs and corrupt systems is a lot more difficult than “Mai Gaskiya” had initially anticipated.

It should be noted that this is unarguably Buhari’s most articulate and flexible speech yet.

But all of that will probably not be remembered because yet again, the inflexibility and inability to show empathy that has distanced many Nigerians from his administration reared its ugly head again.

Nigerians deserve more than this lack of empathy

Some way through his monologue, Buhari called on enterprising Nigerians to create opportunities for themselves, and not just wait for jobs to come from the government or private sector.

While this is sound advice, and indeed true, it should not come from the mouth of the president, especially in an economic situation like Nigeria’s.

Creating opportunities costs money, and in a situation where people can hardly feed themselves, President Buhari’s comments read as being elitist and arrogant.

It is interesting that Buhari continues to seek patience from Nigerians, noting the harsh situation he met the country in, but at the same time expects Nigerians to not wait for jobs and make opportunities for themselves.

His statement, “Nigerians can be very impatient” coupled with the look of scorn and disappointment on his face are unbecoming of a leader and completely disrespectful to the Nigerian people.

It is made worse by the fact that Nigerians have developed a strong tolerance for bad leadership, yet the continued patience we have with the Buhari admin is absurdly taken for granted.

There were many highlights in Buhari’s New Year’s address. For starters it was longer and more detailed than we are accustomed to expect from our laconic president.

A lot of projects and work is going on and we are expected to yield fruits from the Change administration soon.

Has Buhari bitten off more than he can chew?

Despite government’s best efforts (interpret this however you wish) at ensuring ample supply of petroleum products, certain vested interests continue to exploit festive periods to apply the laws of economics.

It was important Buhari acknowledge this issue that has caused untold hardship to Nigerians, and the coming weeks will show what steps will be taken to remedy this issue.

Security did not enjoy as much attention in this address when compared with other issues.

Though Buhari maintained that security of lives and property was a paramount concern for his government, he made sure to focus on infrastructural development.

It seems to indicate an understanding that the people want to see tangible progress in other facets of Nigerian society, and that this new focus is necessary for economic growth and better standard of living.

Though President Buhari gave one of his best addresses to the nation, and seems (at least physically) to be in good health, he still is unable to seem truly empathetic.

His saviour complex makes his addresses sound more like a call to war, than the inspiring words of a leader urging on the greatest nation in the world into a prosperous new year.

It is also unacceptable that we have to wait for special occasions to hear from our president, or read letters he’s written to us in foreign newspapers and magazines like a soldier writing to his wife while at war.

Buhari and his media team really need to do better in articulating their vision and actions to the average Nigerian.

Though Buhari avoided addressing the SARS issue and the recent, monumental appointment gaffe, his team will need to address these issues in a competent manner.

If for nothing else, it will be because they are important to the people and will determine how much confidence people have in Buhari and his administration.

Right now, he can’t lay claim to much of it.