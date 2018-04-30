Buhari's aide faults Obama for lack of support on Boko Haram

news

Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari's meeting with United States president, Donald Trump, the presidency has claimed that his predecessor, Barack Obama, didn't offer enough support to Nigeria's fight against terrorism.

President Buhari is currently in Washington DC to meet Trump for discussions on economic reforms, fighting terrorism and ways to grow Nigeria's role in Africa.

While speaking to journalists on Sunday, April 29, 2018, President Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the president enjoys more support from the US now that Trump is in the White House.

He said, "It is important (to note) that cooperation between the two countries has manifestly increased under the Trump presidency. If you recall sometime back, the president had reason to openly complain that we are not receiving as much as we thought we deserve in terms of support and cooperation especially in our fight against terrorism back then during the Obama period.

"And it will seem that quite dramatically and interestingly, a lot of the obstacles are being removed under the Trump presidency and doors are being opened and we are receiving far more support than most people had expected."

As evidence of the support which Shehu referred to, the United States recently sealed a deal to sell 12 Tucano fighter jets to the Nigerian government for $496 million.

The jets are supposed to aid the country in its unending war against terrorist group, Boko Haram, which has wrecked havoc for nine years.

Ending the Boko Haram insurgency is expected to be one of the most prominent issues to be discussed when Buhari meets Trump at the White House on Monday, April 30.