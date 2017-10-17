Buhari wonders how governors sleep owing state workers

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concern over unpaid salaries and allowances by state governments.

Not comfortable with the plight of workers, President Buhari, on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, said the menace needed urgent attention as many state workers could barely survive.

In an interaction with some state governors led by the chairman of the Nigerian governors’ forum (NGF), Abdul’Aziz Yari, the president wondered the effect of interventions by the federal government.

“How can anyone go to bed and sleep soundly when workers have not been paid their salaries for months,” he said.

“I actually wonder how the workers feed their families, pay their rents and even pay school fees for their children.”

The president also told the governors at the meeting that the challenge in payment of salaries in states had taken a toll on the people.

He said the federal government and state executives would need to work closely to better the situation of workers across the country.

Buhari also said to this end, he had instructed all government agencies to comply with the treasury single account (TSA) in order to ensure more transparency and prudence in accounting for the revenues of the government and the sharing of entitlement with states.