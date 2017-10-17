Home > News > Local >

Buhari wonders how governors sleep owing state workers

Buhari President wonders how governors sleep owing state workers

President Buhari has queried the comfort enjoyed by most state governors in Nigeria when their workers are unpaid for several months.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concern over unpaid salaries and allowances by state governments.

Not comfortable with the plight of workers, President Buhari, on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, said the menace needed urgent attention as many state workers could barely survive.

In an interaction with some state governors led by the chairman of the Nigerian governors’ forum (NGF), Abdul’Aziz Yari, the president wondered the effect of interventions by the federal government.

“How can anyone go to bed and sleep soundly when workers have not been paid their salaries for months,” he said.

“I actually wonder how the workers feed their families, pay their rents and even pay school fees for their children.”

The president also told the governors at the meeting that the challenge in payment of salaries in states had taken a toll on the people.

He said the federal government and state executives would need to work closely to better the situation of workers across the country.

Buhari also said to this end, he had instructed all government agencies to comply with the treasury single account (TSA) in order to ensure more transparency and prudence in accounting for the revenues of the government and the sharing of entitlement with states.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Rochas Okorocha Jacob Zuma statue in Imo state is reportedly worth N520m...bullet
2 Monkeypox Patient commits suicide over affliction in Bayelsabullet
3 Niger Delta Militants Group vows to cripple oil production over...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President to leave for Turkey on Wednesday to attend D8 summit
Fashola Senate tells Buhari to appoint a 'substantive' Minister of Power
Buhari Stop politicising President's World Bank request - Oshiomhole
Buhari President hosts 12-year-old girl who donated her pocket money to his campaign in 2015
Yahaya Bello Governor says only political civil servants are on strike
Femi Adesina Buhari's spokesperson has a lot of growing up to do
Aso Rock Clinic How Aisha Buhari launched probe into health facility
Buhari President is angry at attacks by suspected herdsmen in Plateau

Local

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai in Ebonyi state to launch a free medical outreach as part of the ongoing Operation Python Dance II
Monkeypox Army denies rumours of forcefully vaccinating students in Rivers
BRT Lane Construction Commuters groan as gridlock worsens on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
Har yanzu da kwai sauran aiki wajen tabbatar da hadin kai tsakanin yan kasa
Buhari President to leave for Turkey on Wednesday to attend D8 summit
President Muhammadu Buhari and former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola
Fashola Senate tells Buhari to appoint a 'substantive' Minister of Power