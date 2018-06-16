Buhari wishes Super Eagles luck ahead of Croatia match

Buhari also placed a call to the Nigerian team today, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Buhari also spoke to the Nigerian team today, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
This was made known in a post on twitter from the handle, @NGRPresident.
The President said “180 million Nigerians have looked forward to today with great excitement. On behalf of all, I wish the Super Eagles the best of luck, as they display the gallant Nigerian spirit that sets us apart.”
The Super Eagles will be playing their first Group D game with Croatia today by 8:00pm a at the Kaliningrad Stadium.