Buhari wishes Super Eagles luck ahead of Croatia match

Buhari calls Super Eagles, wishes them luck ahead of Croatia match

Buhari also placed a call to the Nigerian team today, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

  • Published:
Buhari calls Super Eagles, wishes them luck ahead of Croatia match play

Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari, the Vice president , Yemi Osinbajo, coach Rohr and Super Eagles players

(Twitter/Aso Rock)
President Muhammadu Buhari has wished the Super Eagles luck ahead of their opening match at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Buhari also spoke to the Nigerian team today, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

This was made known in a post on twitter from the handle, @NGRPresident.

The President said “180 million Nigerians have looked forward to today with great excitement. On behalf of all, I wish the Super Eagles the best of luck, as they display the gallant Nigerian spirit that sets us apart.”

 

 

The Super Eagles will be playing their first Group D game with Croatia today by 8:00pm a at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

