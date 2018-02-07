Home > News > Local >

Buhari warns against reprisal attacks

Farmers/herdsmen Buhari warns against reprisal attacks

Buhari, who issued the warning while inaugurating the Comprehensive Special School, Lafia, Nasarawa State. The president admonished victims of reported attacks and urged them not to engage in reprisals.

  • Published:
Buhari’s achievements in 2 years beats PDP’s 16 years - Adebayo Shittu play

Gen. Muhammadu Buhari

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday warned against reprisal attacks to strengthen security in parts of the country.

Buhari, who issued the warning while inaugurating the Comprehensive Special School, Lafia, Nasarawa State.
The president admonished victims of reported attacks and urged them not to engage in reprisals.
He enjoined all citizens to always resist the temptation of engaging in reprisals, saying the Federal Government is working hard to ensure peace and stability reign supreme across the country.
He reassured the people of North Central region that his administration would no longer tolerate the unwarranted killing of innocent citizens.
Buhari said that the federal government had put in place adequate measures to end the crisis and maintain law and order.
“I also want to assure the people of the North Central and indeed all Nigerians that the federal government is working day and night to ensure peace and stability returns.
“We have deployed additional resources to all the affected areas to maintain law and order.
“The attacks by suspected herdsmen and other bandits will not be tolerated.
“I appeal to all Nigerians to refrain from reprisal attacks. The security agencies have standing order to arrest and prosecute any and all persons found with illegal arms
“I will once again express my condolences and sympathy to all the affected victims of these barbaric acts,’’ he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that border communities along Benue and Nasarawa states have been witnessing social unrest occasioned by farmers/herdsmen clashes resulting in killings of innocent citizens in both states.
It would be recalled that such barbaric killings took place on Jan. 1, where suspected herders attacked villages in Logo and Guma local government areas of Benue with over 73 people murdered.
The killings of the 73 people had spilled into violent reprisals with seven travellers believed to be of Fulani extraction were killed and their corpses roasted by rampaging crowd believed to be criminal elements in Benue.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo Ex-President’s group is not a threat – PDPbullet
2 Babangida Denial statement was issued by friends – IBB saysbullet
3 Pulse List 5 politicians who developed health problems while in...bullet

Related Articles

Ganduje Relocate to Kano – Governor tells Fulani herdsmen
In Adamawa Fresh killings as herdsmen, villagers clash
Ortom Police IG should bring an end to Benue killings or resign - Governor
In Ondo Vigilante group arrests 4 herdsmen with guns, axes
Amnesty International Here's why military and international organisation are exchanging bitter words
Cattle Colonies FG's plan will create 322,000 jobs, N1.2trn annual revenue, says herdsmen group
In Taraba Suspected herdsmen kill 4, steal motorcycles in fresh raid
Fulani Herdsmen PDP advises Buhari to secure borders
Ortom Suspected herdsmen attack Governor's farm house in Benue

Local

How IBB dribbled Nigerians like the Maradona he is
IBB How 'Maradona' threw his spokesperson under the bus
Buhari has never been accused of corruption - Lauretta Onochie
Muhammadu Buhari President inaugurates international market in Nasarawa State
IBB spokesman, Afegbua, finally in Police custody
Afegbua IBB spokesman finally in Police custody
Nigeria Police Force commences free 2018 recruitment
Nigeria Police Force NPF commences free 2018 recruitment