Buhari warns against reprisal attacks

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday warned against reprisal attacks to strengthen security in parts of the country.

Buhari, who issued the warning while inaugurating the Comprehensive Special School, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The president admonished victims of reported attacks and urged them not to engage in reprisals.

He enjoined all citizens to always resist the temptation of engaging in reprisals, saying the Federal Government is working hard to ensure peace and stability reign supreme across the country.

He reassured the people of North Central region that his administration would no longer tolerate the unwarranted killing of innocent citizens.

Buhari said that the federal government had put in place adequate measures to end the crisis and maintain law and order.

“I also want to assure the people of the North Central and indeed all Nigerians that the federal government is working day and night to ensure peace and stability returns.

“We have deployed additional resources to all the affected areas to maintain law and order.

“The attacks by suspected herdsmen and other bandits will not be tolerated.

“I appeal to all Nigerians to refrain from reprisal attacks. The security agencies have standing order to arrest and prosecute any and all persons found with illegal arms

“I will once again express my condolences and sympathy to all the affected victims of these barbaric acts,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that border communities along Benue and Nasarawa states have been witnessing social unrest occasioned by farmers/herdsmen clashes resulting in killings of innocent citizens in both states.

It would be recalled that such barbaric killings took place on Jan. 1, where suspected herders attacked villages in Logo and Guma local government areas of Benue with over 73 people murdered.

The killings of the 73 people had spilled into violent reprisals with seven travellers believed to be of Fulani extraction were killed and their corpses roasted by rampaging crowd believed to be criminal elements in Benue.