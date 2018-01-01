Home > News > Local >

Buhari vows to deal with persons behind fuel scarcity

Buhari President vows to deal with persons behind fuel scarcity

The government had earlier blamed petrol marketers for the fuel scarcity that has ravaged the country for about a month.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President says Nigeria must regain its pride in food exportation play

President Muhammadu Buhari.

(Press)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to deal with the people sabotaging the efforts of the Federal Government on the adequate supply of fuel, thereby causing the ongoing scarcity.

The government had earlier blamed petrol marketers for the fuel scarcity that has ravaged the country for about a month.

Buhari made the assertion in his New Year message to Nigerians, adding that he is "saddened" by the fuel scarcity.

He said, "Some of our comrades chose to inflict hardship on us all.

"I am determined to get to the root of this collective blackmail on all Nigerians to ensure such scarcity does not occur again".

Details soon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Buhari Nigerians tear president apart for appointing dead folks into boardsbullet
2 Buhari ‘Why we appointed dead people into agencies’- Presidencybullet
3 Pulse List Five notorious Lagos streets you should know aboutbullet

Related Articles

Buhari 'President will fulfill his campaign promises,' APC Chairman says in New Year message
Wole Soyinka Read Nobel laureate's 'New Year' statement
Buhari Wife of late senator appointed by President wants family member as replacement
Buhari President to address Nigerians at 7am on New Year's day

Local

Buhari says Nigerians are very impatient
Buhari President says Nigerians are very impatient as a people
Here's full text of president's independence day address to Nigerians
Buhari Here's full text of president's new year address
Buhari will fulfill his campaign promises - Oyegun says in New Year message
Buhari 'President will fulfill his campaign promises,' APC Chairman says in New Year message
Massive shake up as NAF deploys 19 Air Vice Marshals, 22 others
Nigerian Air Force Massive shake up as NAF deploys 19 Air Vice Marshals, 22 others