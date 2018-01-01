Buhari vows to deal with persons behind fuel scarcity

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to deal with the people sabotaging the efforts of the Federal Government on the adequate supply of fuel, thereby causing the ongoing scarcity.

The government had earlier blamed petrol marketers for the fuel scarcity that has ravaged the country for about a month.

Buhari made the assertion in his New Year message to Nigerians, adding that he is "saddened" by the fuel scarcity.

He said, "Some of our comrades chose to inflict hardship on us all.

"I am determined to get to the root of this collective blackmail on all Nigerians to ensure such scarcity does not occur again".

