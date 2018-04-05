Buhari to visit Trump in America after annual leave

Home > News > Local >

Buhari President to visit Trump in America after annual leave

The meeting will be the second between the two world leaders after they first met last year.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari first met President Donald Trump during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2017
President Muhammadu Buhari may be paying a visit to United States president, Donald Trump, in the North American country on April 19, 2018.

According to a report by SaharaReporters, the president will travel from the United Kingdom (UK) where he's scheduled to commence his annual leave on Monday, April 9.

It's unclear when the president's leave will be over as he's also scheduled to attend the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting holding at the Buckingham Palace, St James's Palace and Windsor Castle between April 16 and April 20.

Buhari's meeting with Trump will be the second between the two world leaders after they met at a luncheon during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2017.

Buhari also met with then-US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on March 12, 2018, just a day before he was fired by Trump.

