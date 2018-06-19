Pulse.ng logo
Buhari to sign 2018 Budget on Wednesday

Buhari presented the budget proposal of N8.612 trillion to the lawmakers earlier in 2017 but the National Assembly increased it by N508billion.

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday, June 20, sign the 2018 appropriation bill into law, Channels Television reports.

Buhari's spokesman, Femi Adesina, had told journalists last week that the President will sign the budget this week.

The report said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting this Wednesday may not hold due to the budget signing and Public holidays of Friday and Monday.

The Presidency received the appropriation bill from the National Assembly on May 25 after it was signed by the lawmakers.

Buhari presented the budget proposal of N8.612 trillion to the lawmakers earlier in 2017 but the National Assembly increased it by N508billion bringing it to N9.12 trillion.

While presenting the budget, Buhari had noted that the Appropriation Bill will consolidate on the achievements of the previous budget and that 2018 is expected to be a year of better outcomes.

