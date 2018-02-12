Home > News > Local >

Buhari summons emergency security meeting

Buhari President summons emergency security meeting

The meeting is attended by all service chiefs and Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Muhammadu Buhari became Nigeria's president in 2015 in a peaceful handover of power after becoming the first opposition candidate in Nigerian history to defeat a sitting president play

Muhammadu Buhari became Nigeria's president in 2015 in a peaceful handover of power after becoming the first opposition candidate in Nigerian history to defeat a sitting president

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Barely 48 hours after the release of three lecturers of University of Maiduguri and 10 police officers' wives by the Boko Haram, President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned an emergency security meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting which started at about 11.00 a.m., is attended by all service chiefs and Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

NAN observed that the Minister of Interior, retired Lt. Gen. Abdulrahma Dambazau, might brief the Council on some security related matters, as Heads of para-military organisations under the ministry were seen at the venue of the meeting.

NAN gathered that the release of three lecturers of the University of Maiduguri and 10 police officers' wives by the Boko Haram sect on Saturday might be part of matters to be discussed at the council.

It would be recalled that the Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday briefed President Buhari on the negotiated release of the lecturers and police officers' wives.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, who announced the release in a statement in Abuja, recalled that those released were abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists at  Magumeri in Borno.

He said their release followed series of negotiations as directed by President Buhari and was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari 7 ways president said you've been unfair to him over Fulani herdsmenbullet
2 JAMB Python 3 times animals have grabbed the headlinesbullet
3 Buhari 7 things Catholic bishops told president during courtesy visitbullet

Related Articles

Atiku Former Vice president condoles with Buhari, Buratai over death of loved ones
Pulse Opinion Buhari's government does not have a human face
Boko Haram Shakau ya saki sabon bidiyo, yace a shirye suke domin yakar jami'an tsaro(Bidiyo)
Abubakar Shekau Boko Haram leader debunks Army’s claim, threatens more violence in new video
Shekau Boko Haram leader declares fresh war on Nigeria in new video
In Borno Troops commence road construction in Sambisa Forest
Flop of the Week President Buhari does not care about the people of Benue
Ademola, Tokode Buhari finally sacks allegedly corrupt Federal High Court judges
John Shagaya Buhari condoles family, people of Plateau

Local

A video grab shows Boko Haram factional leader Abubakar Shekau holding a heavy machine gun
In Nigeria Mass trials of Boko Haram suspects to resume
The seized consignment of pump action rifles being displayed by customs on September 11, 2017. Pictured in the middle is Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ibrahim Ali
Nigeria Customs Service Agency can't stop smuggling into Nigeria, says spokesperson
Police officers deployed to NHIS office over Yusuf's controversial reinstatement
Usman Yusuf Police officers deployed to NHIS office over controversial reinstatement
Vanguard newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, February 12, 2018]