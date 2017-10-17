Buhari :  Stop politicising President's World Bank request - Oshiomhole

A former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole has come to the defense of President Muhammadu Buhari over his alleged World Bank request.

The Bank President, Kim Jong, had said that Buhari asked them to focus on the northern part of Nigeria, the statement which has sparked criticisms against the Nigeria's President.

But Oshiomhole said the President only asked for assistance on humanitarian crisis during a session with World Bank President.

The Presidency had also clarified Buhari's request, saying the President asked for consideration of the north because of the Boko Haram crisis in the region.

In a statement on Monday, October 16, Oshiomhole said the request was made out of Buhari's selfless concern for the well-being of others.

He condemned the idea of trying to read sectional meaning to the "patriotic".

Oshiomhole said:

"It is a matter of fact that I was present at the meeting of President Muhammadu Buhari with the World Bank President Dr Kim Jong on July 21, 2015, at the Blair House, Washington DC.

"It is rather unfortunate that a patriotic request made by Mr President and borne out of altruistic motivation is now being twisted, manipulated and politicised to suit certain political end.

"Mr President made the request against the backdrop of the devastation of the Northeast zone and the need for international organisations to rise in support of the efforts of the Nigeria government in arresting the humanitarian crisis in that part of the country.

"The inhuman conditions of the Internally Displaced Persons were also discussed and Mr President urged the World Bank to look into the best possible ways to address the crisis before it got out of hand.

"In Edo State at that period, the government I headed was also buffeted with the challenge of dealing with internally displaced persons who came to settle in the outskirt of Benin City without the knowledge of the state government.

"It took my personal intervention and the cooperation of Mr President before we could offer our logistic assistance to make their location habitable to avert any humanitarian crisis.

"For those who are familiar with the devastation of the North-East, where over 20,000 persons have reportedly been killed with over two million internally displaced persons, it smacks of political notoriety for any rational mind to question the request of Mr President.

"President Buhari remains a statesman, who is not only patriotic and altruistic in his intentions, but one whose actions speak volume for our unity of purpose.

"We should see the country as one indivisible entity driven by common objectives and goals."

The governor of Borno, Kashim Shettima had also defended Buhari, saying three governors from the South were present when the request was made.

In a follow-up statement, the World Bank also clarified the request, adding that they have investments scattered across Nigeria.