Home > News > Local >

Buhari :  Stop politicising President's World Bank request - Oshiomhole

Buhari Stop politicising President's World Bank request - Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole said the President only asked for assistance on humanitarian crisis during a session with World Bank President.

  • Published:
President Buhari and Adams Oshiomhole play

President Buhari and Adams Oshiomhole

(Vanguardngr)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole has come to the defense of President Muhammadu Buhari over his alleged World Bank request.

The Bank President, Kim Jong, had said that Buhari asked them to focus on the northern part of Nigeria, the statement which has sparked criticisms against the Nigeria's President.

But Oshiomhole said the President only asked for assistance on humanitarian crisis during a session with World Bank President.

The Presidency had also clarified Buhari's request, saying the President asked for consideration of the north because of the Boko Haram crisis in the region.

In a statement on Monday, October 16, Oshiomhole said the request was made out of Buhari's  selfless concern for the well-being of others.

ALSO READ: EFCC probes Oshiomhole over alleged inflation of contracts

He condemned the idea of trying to read sectional meaning to the "patriotic".

Oshiomhole said:

"It is a matter of fact that I was present at the meeting of President Muhammadu Buhari with the World Bank President Dr Kim Jong on July 21, 2015, at the Blair House, Washington DC.

"It is rather unfortunate that a patriotic request made by Mr President and borne out of altruistic motivation is now being twisted, manipulated and politicised to suit certain political end.

"Mr President made the request against the backdrop of the devastation of the Northeast zone and the need for international organisations to rise in support of the efforts of the Nigeria government in arresting the humanitarian crisis in that part of the country.

"The inhuman conditions of the Internally Displaced Persons were also discussed and Mr President urged the World Bank to look into the best possible ways to address the crisis before it got out of hand.

"In Edo State at that period, the government I headed was also buffeted with the challenge of dealing with internally displaced persons who came to settle in the outskirt of Benin City without the knowledge of the state government.

"It took my personal intervention and the cooperation of Mr President before we could offer our logistic assistance to make their location habitable to avert any humanitarian crisis.

"For those who are familiar with the devastation of the North-East, where over 20,000 persons have reportedly been killed with over two million internally displaced persons, it smacks of political notoriety for any rational mind to question the request of Mr President.

"President Buhari remains a statesman, who is not only patriotic and altruistic in his intentions, but one whose actions speak volume for our unity of purpose.

"We should see the country as one indivisible entity driven by common objectives and goals."

The governor of Borno, Kashim Shettima had also defended Buhari, saying three governors from the South were present when the request was made.

In a follow-up statement, the World Bank also clarified the request, adding that they have investments scattered across Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Rochas Okorocha Jacob Zuma statue in Imo state is reportedly worth N520m...bullet
2 Niger Delta Militants Group vows to cripple oil production over...bullet
3 Fayose Ekiti state Governor rewards 2 officials with cars for unfair...bullet

Related Articles

Yahaya Bello Governor vows not to pay striking workers in Kogi after visit to Buhari
Aso Rock Clinic How Aisha Buhari launched probe into health facility
Okorocha 7 times Governor has baffled Nigerians
Buhari Fani-Kayode says President is "wicked" for cancelling Atiku's NPA contract
Buhari President hosts 3 children in Aso Rock
Aisha Buhari State House Perm Sec. reacts to First Lady’s comment on Aso Rock clinic
Buhari Nigeria will crash if President stays in 2019 – Arewa chieftain says
Osinbajo VP says Peace is lifeline of every economy
United Nations Nigeria seeks re-election into UN Human Rights Council
Femi Adesina Buhari's spokesperson has a lot of growing up to do

Local

Plateau: Police arrest woman for allegedly killing new baby
Plateau Killings Community urges govt to lift curfew
President Muhammadu Buhari meets 12-year-old Nicole Benson on Monday, October 16, 2017, at the State House in Abuja.
Buhari President hosts 12-year-old girl who donated her pocket money to his campaign in 2015
Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader's trial resumes today but his whereabouts is still unknown
Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs
Visa Delay FG promises to retaliate treatment on Nigerians