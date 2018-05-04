Buhari spending more on Nigerians than previous governments - Osinbajo

news

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has claimed that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has spent and invested more on Nigerians than any previous government.

The vice president made this claim while speaking at the inauguration of National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) clinics, in Akure, Ondo state, on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

Osinbajo said the federal government has remained undaunted by the challenge of earning significantly less than previous governments to implement plans that cater to Nigerians.

He said, "The whole idea of the social investment scheme of the government is to ensure that people who do not have opportunities are given those opportunities. Nigeria's problems are not many if the money is not stolen.

"This government is earning 60% less than previous federal governments; despite that, we're spending more on the people and investing more on the people."

VP says small businesses important to GDP

Osinbajo also praised the impact of small businesses on the country's gross domestic product, praising them as an important part of the national economy.

He said, "MSME's have tended to be neglected in the country over the years as a result of the competing priorities as well as the tendency to discount their contribution to the nation's economy.

"As individual units, small businesses may appear to be small, but together, they account for as much as 50% of Nigeria's GDP and over 80% of our labour force.

"Clearly, they are an important part of the national economy and they should be treated as such, moreover, now that it has become inevitable for us to look inwards to become a country that is able to grow what we eat and produce what we consume."

He assured that the federal government is committed to creating a conducive atmosphere for small businesses to thrive in the country.