Buhari says tanker fire is "one of the greatest tragedies" recently

Nine persons have been confirmed dead so far but the death toll is said to be much higher than that.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari

(AFP/File)
President Muhammadu Buhari has described the petrol tanker explosion in Lagos on Thursday, June 28, as shocking.

Over 54 cars were burnt after a petrol tanker had a brake failure on the Otedola Bridge at Berger, then hit the median and exploded.

The fire ravaged the long line of cars in traffic.

Scene of a petrol tanker fire incident which occurred at Berger area of Lagos on June 28, 2018. (Twitter)

 

Buhari said he is very sad to learn of the tragic loss of lives, tens of vehicles, property and other valuables in the petrol tanker fire.

"Sadly, this seems to be one of the greatest tragedies we have seen in recent times," the President said.

He condoled with the government and people of Lagos on the tragedy while urging emergency services and law enforcement officials to do their best to limit the losses and damage from the incident.

Buhari added that the priority now is to save those people who could still be in danger.

