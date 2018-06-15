news

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his delight at how participating in the Ramadan fast has made him healthier to attend to his duties as president.

The president made this disclosure while addressing Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello, who led a delegation of residents of the capital to the Presidential Villa on Friday, June 15, 2018 as part of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

President Buhari said he had been advised to not participate in the Ramadan fast because of his recurrent health issues, but he assured them that he was capable of doing it, a decision he said he does not regret.

He said, "A lot of people asked me if, on health grounds, I could default. I refused, because I know the value in fasting. I cannot miss it once I can do it.

"Last year, I didn't because I was on health vacation. But this year, I have done it and I thank God because it has helped me to be much more healthier to give me the time that I need to attend to national issues."

The delegation also included other cabinet ministers, religious leaders, security chiefs, lawmakers and others.

The president had previously prayed at Mabilla Barracks, Asokoro, in the capital as part of Friday's celebration.