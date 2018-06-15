Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari says Ramadan fast has made him healthier to lead Nigeria

Buhari President says Ramadan fast has made him healthier to lead Nigeria

The president said he defied expectations to take part in this year's Ramadan fast.

  • Published:
Buhari says Ramadan fast has made him stronger to lead Nigeria play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@NGRPresident)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his delight at how participating in the Ramadan fast has made him healthier to attend to his duties as president.

The president made this disclosure while addressing Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello, who led a delegation of residents of the capital to the Presidential Villa on Friday, June 15, 2018 as part of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Buhari says Ramadan fast has made him stronger to lead Nigeria play The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello, presented a Sallah greeting card to President Muhammadu Buhari on behalf of residents of the FCT (Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)

 

President Buhari said he had been advised to not participate in the Ramadan fast because of his recurrent health issues, but he assured them that he was capable of doing it, a decision he said he does not regret.

He said, "A lot of people asked me if, on health grounds, I could default. I refused, because I know the value in fasting. I cannot miss it once I can do it.

"Last year, I didn't because I was on health vacation. But this year, I have done it and I thank God because it has helped me to be much more healthier to give me the time that I need to attend to national issues."

The delegation also included other cabinet ministers, religious leaders, security chiefs, lawmakers and others.

The president had previously prayed at Mabilla Barracks, Asokoro, in the capital as part of Friday's celebration.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Ex-SARS officer, Adikwu, who killed 22, leads Police to...bullet
2 Lai Mohammed Buhari's minister in trouble over looters listbullet
3 Pulse Opinion June 12 episode was Buhari at his most presidential,...bullet

Related Articles

Donald Duke Get your PVC, protect your votes, Presidential aspirant urges Nigerians
Babachir Lawal Sacked ex-SGF says he likes EFCC probe, suggests he's still close to Buhari
Buhari 'Stop glorifying thieves', President tells Nigerians
Sa’ad Abubakar III Sultan declares Friday 2018 Eid-el-fitr day
Buhari Omokri says Dariye, Nyame convictions not President's achievement
2019 Presidency I'll provide uninterrupted power supply in six months – Aspirant
Innocent Lagi House of Assembly, judiciary autonomy will create governance imbalance
Buhari Keyamo says President deserves re-election for how he dealt with Maina
Apostle Suleiman Pastor fights with father over Buhari
Keyamo Lawyer says Buhari's supporters would be happy to sell their possessions for his re-election

Local

Police arrest drug trafficker with N1.5m worth of codeine in Katsina
Codeine Police arrest trafficker with N1.5m worth of drug in Katsina
Kwara Gov asks Muslims to uphold lessons of Ramadan fast
Ramadan Kwara Gov asks Muslims to uphold lessons of fast
Babachir Lawal says he likes EFCC investigation, suggests he's still close to Buhari
Babachir Lawal Sacked ex-SGF says he likes EFCC probe, suggests he's still close to Buhari
If you want to report a SARS officer, here are the numbers
#EndSARS If you want to report a SARS officer, here are the numbers