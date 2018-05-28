Buhari says Orubebe’s 2015 outburst can't be forgotten

news

President Buhari, during his speech at the Democracy Day Lecture which held on Monday, May 28, 2018, wondered why Godsday Orubebe was not present at the event.

Orubebe, a former minister of Niger Delta affairs, under Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, reportedly tried to disrupt proceedings during the collation of the election results in 2015.

The former minister also accused accused Attahiru Jega, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of being partial.

According to The Cable, the President said that the ex-minister’s actions will not be easily forgotten in the history of Nigeria.

Buhari said “Here, I must digress to raise an observation about the programme organisers because I did not see Mr. Orubebe who ought to have come and listen to Prof. Jega deliver his lecture. This is a major observation.

“That instance, for those of us who were lucky that there was light and we had the television to see the confrontation between Orubebe and Prof. Jega, it will remain a life impression to many of us.”

Orubebe Apologises

Orubebe later apologised for his actions during the elections at a press conference in April 2015, saying “Election is a passionate thing and I really regret what took place this morning. I was unnecessarily pushed by Jega to get to that level. I want to apologize particularly to young Nigerians that look up to take politics as a career to say that what happened was not intended to cause them any embarrassment.

“To Nigerians generally, I regret my actions as even an elder in the church, and a leader, the young men expected to see a lot from me and I believe that if there was any disappointment they got from me I apologize to Nigerians and to the youths of this country."

Buhari grateful to US

The President also thanked the united States government for ensuring that the 2015 election was free and fair.

“I thank the United States government then under President Obama for sending John Kerry to read the riot act to the government and to us the opposition then that nothing other than a free and fair election will be acceptable,” he added.

APC chieftain reports Buhari to US

Also, the former spokesman of the All Progressives congress (APC), Timi Frank has reported Buhari to the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

Frank accused Buhari of violating the constitution and called on US President to help Nigerians and save the nations democracy.

This was contained in a letter to the US President which he sent through the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington.