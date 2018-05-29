news

President Muhammadu Buhari has claimed that the country is enjoying better power supply since his administration was inaugurated.

While delivering his Democracy Day speech in Abuja on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, the president claimed that Nigeria's power generation has improved with generation capability that now exceeds 7,500MW.

He said, "In the area of power generation, Nigerians from all parts of the country continue to report better power supply and less use of generators. This underscores the effectiveness of the methodical plan to deliver incremental and uninterrupted power supply to our homes, markets, offices and factories.

"The country achieved 5,222.3 MW representing the highest peak of power generated onto the national grid and delivered to customers in December, 2017.

"With new facilities, repairs and rehabilitations by Government and private investors, generation capability now exceeds 7,500 MW."

He further noted that his administration is committed to making lawful interventions to ensure that the nation's operators of the distribution business live up to expectations especially in the areas of distribution capacity, service delivery, collection efficiency, and metering to eliminate contentious estimated billing.

Buhari scores himself high

The president also commended his administration's success in fighting corruption, improving the economy and success against terrorist group, Boko Haram. He also announced that he will sign the 'Not Too Young to Run' bill very soon.

The 'Not Too Young To Run' bill seeks to reduce the age limit for those seeking elective positions in the country. The bill will alter Sections 65, 106, 131, and 177 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as it seeks to reduce the age of qualification for the office of the President from 40 to 35 years; Governor from 35 to 30 years; Senate from 35 to 30 years; House of Reps from 30 to 25 years; and the House of Assembly from 30 to 25 years.