Home > News > Local >

Buhari says Nigerians are enjoying more power, using less generators

Democracy Day 2018 Buhari says Nigerians are enjoying more power, using less generators

He claimed that Nigeria's power generation has improved with generation capability that now exceeds 7,500MW.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari says Nigerians are enjoying more power, using less generators play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@NGRPresident)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has claimed that the country is enjoying better power supply since his administration was inaugurated.

While delivering his Democracy Day speech in Abuja on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, the president claimed that Nigeria's power generation has improved with generation capability that now exceeds 7,500MW.

He said, "In the area of power generation, Nigerians from all parts of the country continue to report better power supply and less use of generators. This underscores the effectiveness of the methodical plan to deliver incremental and uninterrupted power supply to our homes, markets, offices and factories.

"The country achieved 5,222.3 MW representing the highest peak of power generated onto the national grid and delivered to customers in December, 2017.

"With new facilities, repairs and rehabilitations by Government and private investors, generation capability now exceeds 7,500 MW."

He further noted that his administration is committed to making lawful interventions to ensure that the nation's operators of the distribution business live up to expectations especially in the areas of distribution capacity, service delivery, collection efficiency, and metering to eliminate contentious estimated billing.

Buhari scores himself high

The president also commended his administration's success in fighting corruption, improving the economy and success against terrorist group, Boko Haram. He also announced that he will sign the 'Not Too Young to Run' bill very soon.

The 'Not Too Young To Run' bill seeks to reduce the age limit for those seeking elective positions in the country. The bill will alter Sections 65, 106, 131, and 177 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as it seeks to reduce the age of qualification for the office of the President from 40 to 35 years; Governor from 35 to 30 years; Senate from 35 to 30 years; House of Reps from 30 to 25 years; and the House of Assembly from 30 to 25 years.

Read President Buhari's full statement here.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Adamawa Mubi cholera update: 434 cases recorded, with 13 deathsbullet
2 Ajaokuta Steel Company Pulse finds out why this facility has never...bullet
3 Buhari President terminates $195m 'questionable' contract promoted...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari 10 things we learnt from president's democracy day speech
Democracy Day Buhari says he'll sign 'Not Too Young to Run' bill in a few days
Democracy Day 2018 Here's full text of President Buhari's address
Herdsmen Crisis FG to reopen existing grazing reserves to end killings
Democracy Day 2018 3 times Nigeria's democracy has been dragged in the mud under Buhari
Buhari We’re committed to peace building, good governance – President
EFCC Agency says it has recovered N500b, convicted 603 people under Buhari
Buhari President felicitates with Olisa Agbakoba at 65

Local

Sweet Codeine, Bitter Responses.
Codeine Ban Report says 2 million bottles of abused drug is still consumed daily in Kano
Democracy Day: 10 things we learnt from Buhari's speech
Buhari 10 things we learnt from president's democracy day speech
Buhari says Nigerians are enjoying more power, using less generators
Democracy Day Buhari says he'll sign 'Not Too Young to Run' bill in a few days
Transparency International Group says security vote is the "most durable forms of corruption in Nigeria"