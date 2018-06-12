Buhari says Nigeria has a "young and aggressive population"

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Nigerians as are "intellectually aggressive and economically ambitious".

He said the country has a youthful and "aggressive population" that are innovative and resilient.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted the President as saying this on Monday, June 11, in Rabat, Morocco, during a meeting with the Prime Minister of the country, Saadeddine Othmani, at the Royal Guest Palace.

"Nigerians are intellectually aggressive and economically ambitious", Buhari was quoted as saying.

"I received some of our students here yesterday and I am really impressed with the zeal and fearlessness they exuded.

"In Nigeria, we have a very young and aggressive population and we are working very hard to create the enabling and inclusive environment for their contributions to be better appreciated."

The President said Nigeria is on the verge of an agricultural revolution, therefore his government is interested in partnerships with countries that can explore the country's potential.

"We need to do more to improve our statistics on food production and, graciously, the weather has been auspicious in the last couple of years for agricultural growth. We are happy that through partnership with you and hard work, the price of fertiliser is already down by 50 percent," he said.

President Buhari also signed three agreements during the visit. The agreement were; Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project, vocational training in agriculture and building of a chemical plant in Nigeria.