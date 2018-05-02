Home > News > Local >

Buhari says more people killed in Zamfara than Benue, Taraba

Buhari President says more people killed in Zamfara than Benue, Taraba combined

The president said the killings in Benue and Taraba don't have religious and ethnic undertones.

  • Published:
Buhari says more people killed in Zamfara than Benue, Taraba combined play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned against the politicising of attacks in Benue and Taraba, noting that more people have been killed in attacks that happened in Zamfara which have not been politicised as much.

There has been a rise in the spate of killings happening in the Middle Belt area, especially in Benue and Taraba, and Fulani herdsmen have been largely blamed for a large portion of it. Many comments from the public and top personalities across the country have attributed the killings to a religious and ethnic conflict.

According to President Buhari, these attributions are merely fictitious constructs that don't paint the real truth of the situation.

While speaking during an interview with Voice of America, Hausa service, in Washington, United States on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, the president said the fact that Zamfara has witnessed more killings than in Benue and Taraba combined proves that the attributions are merely mischievous.

He said, "It is wrong to say the conflict is between Fulani and Tiv or other tribes, like in Taraba. What of Zamfara where more people were killed than in Taraba and Benue put together?

"People need to understand that it is mischief that makes people bring in religion or ethnicity."

While meeting with US president, Donald Trump, on Monday, August 30, he told him that herders who have been largely blamed for the killings don't carry AK-47 rifles as claimed, but sticks and machetes.

He further attributed the attacks to gunmen who were trained by former Libyan president, Muammar Gaddafi, who died in 2011.

He told Trump, "The problem of herders in Nigeria is a very long historical thing. The Nigerian herders don't carry anything more than a stick and occasionally a matchet to cut down foliage and give it to their animals, these ones are carrying AK-47.

"So, people should not underrate what happened in Libya. 43 years of Ghaddaffi, people were recruited from the Sahel and trained to shoot and kill. With the demise of Ghaddaffi they moved to other countries and region and carried the experience with them."

Since the killings in 2018 reached a tipping point, President Buhari has been accused of failing to deal authoritatively with the insecurity it has created because the suspected perpetrators are his kinsmen.

However, during the interview with VOA, he assured that the federal government is putting active measures in place to solve the crisis and curb the menace of insecurity in the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 CBN Fire It was a false alarm - Spokesmanbullet
2 Buhari President finally explains comment on lazy Nigerian youthsbullet
3 Buhari What President said about Trump's alleged "shithole" commentbullet

Related Articles

Ibrahim Idris Again, IGP shuns Senate summon on Melaye, killings
National Assembly Masked DSS, Policemen storm NASS
Adamawa Bomb Blast Osinbajo tells soldiers to secure markets, mosques
Buhari Buhari is Nigeria's most worker-friendly president according to the presidency
Buhari President describes Obasanjo's letter as "abusive"
Buhari US to 'repatriate $500m looted funds' following President's visit
Buhari President departs US for Nigeria
Buhari President tells Nigerian youths to go to the farm to earn respect

Local

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris
Ibrahim Idris Again, IGP shuns Senate summon on Melaye, killings
Masked DSS, Policemen storm NASS
National Assembly Masked DSS, Policemen storm NASS
It's a shame that CBN doesn't even have a gen that works well
Pulse Opinion It's a shame that CBN doesn't even have a generator that works well
Fayose says it's better to owe workers than sack them
Fayose Ekiti Governor says it's better to owe workers than sack them