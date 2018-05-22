Buhari says Abacha improved infrastructure in Nigeria

news

President Buhari has praised late military dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha for building roads and developing infrastructure in the country.

Buhari said this on Tuesday, May 22,2018, while speaking to members of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), led by the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali.

Abacha was Nigeria’s military Head of State from 1993 to June, 1998 when he passed away.

Buhari said “No matter what opinion you have about Abacha, I agreed to work with him and the PTF road we did from here to Port Harcourt, to Onitsha, to Benin and so on... On top of other things in the institution, education, medical care and so on.”

Crude oil earnings

President Buhari also wondered why the country is still in debt despite the huge income from crude oil realised by previous administrations.

According to SaharaReporters, he said “I have to repeat what I want public to know here. Some of you may not have heard it. Either there is no power in your place or even in the television, I said and I challenge anybody to check from Europe, Asia and America. Between 1999 and 2014, Nigeria was getting 2.1 million barrels per day at average cost of $100 dollars per barrel.

“It went up to $143. So Nigeria was earning 2.1m million times 100 times 16 years seven days a week. When we came, it collapsed to $37-38 and it was oscillating between 40 and 54 sometimes. I went to the Governor of Central Bank; thank goodness I did not sack him; he is still there! I went with my cap in my hand but there were no savings, only debt. “

Where is the power?

Buhari also alleged that a former Head of State spent $15b on power and there is nothing to show for it.

“You know the rail was killed and one of the former Heads of State between that time was bragging that he spent more than 15 billion American dollars not Naira on power.

“Where is the power? Where is the power? And now we have to pay the debts and this year and last year's budgets I took to the National Assembly were the highest in capital projects: more than N1.3trillion.”

Abacha is a visionary

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has described late dictator, Sani Abacha as a visionary.

The senator also thanked God for the money looted by the late military dictator.

“Thank God for Sani Abacha. In some way he was a visionary. In this time of scarcity, his money being returned to us is now our saving grace!” he said.

The lawmaker said this in a tweet which he posted on Twitter on April 19, 2016.

Fayose hails Abacha

In 2015, Governor Ayo Fayose also hailed the former Head of state for creating Ekiti state in 1996.

“Abacha could have created another state, but he choose to create Ekiti State. I will continue to be grateful to him,” he said.

Gen. Ibrahim Babangida is also one of those who are grateful to God for Abacha.

Babangida said that he is alive today because of the late military dictator.