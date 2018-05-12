Home > News > Local >

Buhari’s Visit: Hisbah mobilises 500 personnel

The Jigawa State Hisbah Board says it has mobilized 500 personnel ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s two-day visit to the state beginning on Monday.

Commander of the board, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Saturday.

Dahiru said the personnel would partner operatives of other security agencies in the state to provide adequate security during the president’s visit.

He added that the operatives would also assist in crowd and traffic control during the period.

The commander said that he had held meeting with all zonal commanders of the board in the state ahead of the visit.

According to him, the 500 mobilised personnel have been advised to act professionally in the discharge of their duties during the visit.

We have advised our men to discharge their duties professionally during the president’s visit, and not only our men, all Jigawa residents are advised to behave in orderly manner during the visit.

“Jigawa people are known to be educated and respectful, therefore, we expect them to prove that they are what they are known to be by behaving well throughout the president’s visit,’’ Dahiru said.

He urged the people to come out en masse to receive the president.

NAN reports that during the visit, the president is expected to, among other activities, inaugurate five “regional roads” and five township roads across the state.

