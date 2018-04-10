news

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State says President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to seek re-election in 2019 has reaffirmed the love he has for Nigeria.

Masari’s response to the president’s re-election bid is in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Abdu Labaran on Monday in Katsina.

Labaran quoted the governor as saying “it is now up to patriotic Nigerians to make sure that the President’s decision to seek re-election becomes reality.

“We owe ourselves the duty to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari continues beyond 2019, so that he can consolidate on the achievements so far recorded under his watch.

“In Katsina State, we will give Mr President the highest votes in 2019.

“I congratulate Nigerians for this wonderful news of the President’s declaration to go for re-election in 2019, because there is no one better than him for the office for now.”