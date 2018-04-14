Home > News > Local >

Buhari’s comments on Gaddafi twisted for cheap political goals

Buhari President's comments on Gaddafi twisted for cheap political goals – Presidency

Buhari had on Wednesday in London told Archbishop Justin Welby that the farmers/herdsmen clashes were made worse by the influx of armed gunmen from the Sahel region in Nigeria and other parts of West African sub-region.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Buhari play

President Buhari

(Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s comments on former Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi, on the killings by herdsmen in Nigeria was misinterpreted to score cheap political goals.

Buhari had on Wednesday in London told Archbishop Justin Welby that the farmers/herdsmen clashes were made worse by the influx of armed gunmen from the Sahel region in Nigeria and other parts of West African sub-region.

The president was quoted at the meeting as saying: “The problem is even older than us. It has always been there, but now made worse by the influx of armed gunmen from the Sahel region into different parts of the West African sub-region. These gunmen were trained and armed by Muammar Gadaffi of Libya.

“When he was killed, the gunmen escaped with their arms. We encountered some of them fighting with Boko Haram. Herdsmen that we used to know carried only sticks and maybe a cutlass to clear the way, but these ones now carry sophisticated weapons.

“The problem is not religious, but sociological and economic. But we are working on solutions.’

The presidential aide, however, frowned at the way and manner Buhari’s comment was twisted in the social media and some traditional media outfits for political reasons.

He said: “Since President Muhammadu Buhari met with the Archbishop of Canterbury in London on Wednesday, and spoke on the likely impact of gunmen trained by former Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi, on the killings by herdsmen in Nigeria, some people have virtually flown off the handle, ululating as if wailing was going out of fashion.

“They twisted the meaning of Mr President’s words (yes, some people twist everything, even the words of God; 2 Peter:3, 15,16). They claimed he was blaming Gaddafi, long dead, for the killings in Nigeria.

“But let’s see the vacuousness and intellectual laziness in the twist they have given what President Buhari said, out of sheer malice and evil hearts. Sadly, even a Senator was involved in the sickening display of poisonous heart.

“That’s what you get when small minds get into high places.’’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Watch footage of bank robbery that claimed over 30 livesbullet
2 Shehu Sani 'I was tortured to frame Senator for murder' - Suspectbullet
3 Pulse Opinion This is why it was so easy for robbers to kill 30 in Offabullet

Related Articles

Chiboks Girls Buhari vows to secure release of girls remaining in captivity
Chibok Girls Nigeria marks four-year anniversary of kidnap
Chibok Girls What has happened to schoolgirls 4 years after Boko Haram abduction?
Buhari Adesina slams critics over President's statement on Gaddafi
Biodun Olujimi Senator officially joins Ekiti guber race
In Abuja Police ban protests, rallies at Unity Fountain
UNICEF Boko Haram has abducted more than 1,000 children since 2013
Buhari This APC presidential aspirant just challenged President to debate
NSCDC Agency arrests 8 suspected Boko Haram kingpins, prosecutes over 100 vandals
Herdsmen How cattle farmers killed 50 in Zamfara, Taraba, Benue

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Osinbajo with the rescued Chibok Girls
Buhari 4th Anniversary: Expect good news in due course – President tells Chibokgirls’ parents
3 ways Femi Adesina defended Buhari over IGP order
Femi Adesina Why I’ll vote Buhari again and again
President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Osinbajo with the rescued Chibok Girls
Chibok Girls What has happened to schoolgirls 4 years after Boko Haram abduction?
A video released in January by Boko Haram showed at least 14 of the abducted schoolgirls
Chibok Girls Nigeria marks four-year anniversary of kidnap