Buhari receives Peace Corps Bill from National Assembly

The Peace Corps Bill is currently on President Buhari’s table for assent.

  Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Facebook/Lauretta Onochie)
The bill seeking the establishment of the Nigerian Peace Corps has finally arrived President Muhammadu’s table for assent.

President Buhari special adviser on Senate, Ita Enang confirmed this in Abuja on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

Enang said copies of the bill, tagged ‘Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) Bill 2017, were transmitted to President Buhari late last week by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Omolori.

“The peace corps bill has just been forwarded to the president and it is undergoing the standard procedure,” he said.

Peace Corps play

Peace Corps

(PCN News)

 

Enang said if the bill is signed, the president will retain one copy and return the remaining two copies to the National Assembly for further action.

When assented, the Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) Bill 2017, will give legal backing to the establishment of Peace Corps of Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Coalition says IGP is Nigeria's ‘chief law breaker’

The bill will also allow all serving members of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, both regular and volunteers, to be absolved into the Nigerian Peace Corps at commencement.

Police vs Peace Corps

Recall that the Nigerian police had stormed the Peace Corps headquarters on February 17, 2017 and arrested the head of the organisation, Dickson Akoh, and about 49 other members.

National commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Dickson Akoh play

National commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Dickson Akoh

(PCN)

 

The police accused Akoh of using the Peace Corps, registered as a non-governmental organisation, to swindle young job seekers -- of the sum of N40,000 -- and operate as a para-military agency.

Akoh p;eaded not guilty and was granted bail.

The Federal High Court in Abuja subsequently ordered the Nigeria Police to unseal the headquarters of the Peace Corps and pay N12.5 million as damages.

Police seals the national headquarters of the Peace Corps of Nigeria play

Police seals the national headquarters of the Peace Corps of Nigeria

(PCN)

 

The Peace Corps headquarters is still under locks.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

