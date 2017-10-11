Buhari received Kachikwu's letter only after media leak

President Muhammadu Buhari did not receive the letter of complaint by Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, until after it was leaked to the media on October 3, 2017.

In the letter, Kachikwu accused Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, of bypassing procedures in the award of oil contracts without a review by the NNPC board.

Even though the letter was dated August 30, 2017, it wasn't officially submitted to the State House until Thursday, October 5.

According to a report by The Cable, President Buhari was taken by surprise at the letter as he had not seen it prior to last week's leak.

The registry of the Chief of Staff, which takes delivery of official mails for the president, had denied receipt of the letter upon inquiry from the president's office.

An acknowledgement copy of the letter which should have been issued to Kachikwu could also not be provided by the minister after he was asked for it.

A new copy of the letter was then asked to be submitted to the presidency and was stamped on October 5 with some marked difference from the leaked version.

The minister indicated in the new version that he was 'resending' the letter he had already submitted to the 'registry of the chief of staff' but The Cable also reported that he had told Aso Rock officials that he actually sent the letter to Daura, where the president had gone for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Kachikwu had also complained in the letter about how attempts to book an appointment with the president had failed.

Kachikwu was at the Presidential Villa on Friday, October 6, to have a private meeting with the president to discuss the contents of the letter, but it has been reported that he only met with presidential aides.