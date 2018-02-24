Buhari promises to develop Niger Delta

news

President Buhari has said that the development of the Niger Delta is his administration’s top priority.

According to Punch, the President said this while receiving the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli and his delegation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was made known to newsmen by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

According to Adesina, “The President told the delegation led by the Olu of Warri that developing the region remained a priority for his administration, adding that under his watch, every region in the country would witness increased investments in critical infrastructure.

“The President appealed to the people of Niger Delta to complement ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to bring more development to the region by maintaining peace, security and harmony.”

NDDC, Innoson partner to train Niger Delta youths

On Friday, Feb 23 2018, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Chairman, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba revealed plans to partner with Innoson Kiara Academy to train youths in the Niger Delta.

Ndoma-Egba, during a visit to the Nnewi centre of the academy, said that the commission will start will 100 youths.