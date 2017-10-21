President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to make Nigeria an attractive destination for international investors.

The President said this in Istanbul on Friday, October 20, 2017, at the ninth summit of D-8 countries.

Buhari also said that governments need to encourage trade cooperation among members states by creating enabling policies.

He said "As the D-8, we need to intensify our activities with a view to enhancing various measures and incentives introduced to promote trade and assist the business communities from member-states to invest in our countries and widen our cooperation. We need to work hard to establish integrated manufacturing structures and markets.”

Adding that ‘‘Nigeria is committed to, and is actively pursuing a policy of trade and investment facilitation for growth.”

D8 (Developing-8), is an organisation aimed at developing co-operation among countries.

Members include: Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.