Home > News > Local >

Buhari :  President promises to make Nigeria attractive to investors

Buhari President promises to make Nigeria attractive to investors

The President said this in Istanbul on Friday, October 20, 2017, at the ninth summit of D-8 countries.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Bayo Omoboriowo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to make Nigeria an attractive destination for international investors.

The President said this in Istanbul on Friday, October 20, 2017, at the ninth summit of D-8 countries.

Buhari also said that governments need to encourage trade cooperation among members states by creating enabling policies.

He said "As the D-8, we need to intensify our activities with a view to enhancing various measures and incentives introduced to promote trade and assist the business communities from member-states to invest in our countries and widen our cooperation. We need to work hard to establish integrated manufacturing structures and markets.”

ALSO READ: President Buhari shades Nnamdi Kanu

Adding that ‘‘Nigeria is committed to, and is actively pursuing a policy of trade and investment facilitation for growth.”

D8 (Developing-8), is an organisation aimed at developing co-operation among countries.

Members include: Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Image
  • rom left: Wife of the governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode; Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; Co-Chairman, Lagos at 50 Project, Rep. Habib Fasinro; Sen. Solomon Olamilekan; and Acting Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State, Mrs Adebimpe Akinsola, during the Grand Finale of Lagos at 50 Concert, at Eko Atlantic in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17) evening. 02885/29/5/2017/Supo Olosunde/BJO/NAN  
  • Fireworks during the Grand Finale of Lagos at 50 Concert at Eko Atlantic in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17) evening. 02886/29/5/2017/Supo Olosunde/BJO/NAN 
  • Fireworks during the Grand Finale of Lagos at 50 Concert at Eko Atlantic in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17) evening. 02887/29/5/2017/Supo Olosunde/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; FCT Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Bello; Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Al-Hassan; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, at the National Social Investment Programme tittled: "A Smile for Every Nigerian", to mark the second year of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (29/5/17). 02888/29/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; FCT Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Bello; and APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, welcoming Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to the National Social Investment Programme titled: "A Smile for Every Nigerian", to mark the second year of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (29/5/17). 02889/29/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • Participants at the National Social Investment Programme titled: "A Smile for Every Nigerian", to mark the second year of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (29/5/17). 02890/29/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN  
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Ogun, Mrs Gladys Mbachi (L) and Director-General of the NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, inspecting a quarter guard by corps members during the visit of the Director-General to NYSC camp at Sagamu in Ogun. 02891/29/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) cultural troupe entertaining guests during the visit of the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure to Ogun camp of the NYSC in Sagamu. 02892/29/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN  
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members engage in a “Tug-of-War” exercise, during the visit of the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure to Ogun camp of the NYSC in Sagamu. 02893/29/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu; Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; the Governor’s wife, Monica; and Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo, during Democracy Day 2017 celebration in Enugu on Monday (29/5/17). 02894/29/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of traditional rulers attending Democracy Day celebration in Enugu on Monday (29/5/17). 02895/29/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • Atilogwu dancers from Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State performing during Democracy Day 2017 celebration in Enugu on Monday (29/5/17). 02896/29/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Deputy Governor of Plateau, Prof. Sonni Tyoden; Secretary to the State Government, Mr Rufus Bature; and Gov. Simon Lalong, during the town hall meeting with stakeholders to mark Democratic Day 2017 celebration in Jos on Monday (29/5/17). 02897/29/5/2017/Sunday Adah/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of stakeholders during the town hall meeting to Democratic Day 2017 celebration in Jos on Monday (29/5/17). 02898/29/5/2017/Sunday Adah/BJO/NAN 
  • An accident scene near Plateau State Tourism Corporation headquarters on Yakubu Gowon Way in Jos on Monday (29/5/17). 02899/29/5/2017/Sunday Adah/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Oyo Sate, Mrs Ifeoma Anidobi; Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure; and others during the visit of the Director-General to NYSC Orientation Camp in Iseyin, Oyo State on Monday (29/5/17). 02900/29/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members cheer the visiting Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Iseyin, Oyo State on Monday (29/5/17). 02901/29/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members sing the corps’ anthem during the visit of Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure to the NYSC Orientation Camp in Iseyin, Oyo State on Monday (29/5/17). 02902/29/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/BJO/NAN  
  • Gov Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State (L), with Deputy Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmumini Fanti, during the 2017 Democracy Day celebration in Bauchi on Monday (29/5/17). 02903/29/5/2017/Deji Yake/HB/NAN 
  • Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman (L), with Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Biliyaminu, during the 2017 Democracy Day celebration in Bauchi on Monday (29/5/17). 02904/29/5/2017/Deji Yake/HB/NAN 
  • Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo (R, on the podium), taking salute during a match past at the 2017 Democracy Day celebration in Owerri on Monday (29/5/17). With him is the Commissioner of Police in Imo state, Mr Chris Ezike. 02905/29/5/2017/Chidi Olahete/HB/NAN 
  • Former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan(R); Mrs Nkoyo Ibori (2nd, R); another former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori (3rd, R); wife of the Delta State Governor Dame Edith Okowa (4th, R), her husband Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (5th,R); his Deputy Mr Kingsley Otuaro (6th, R) and his wife, Mrs Ebiere Otuaro(7th, R), during a Praise and Thanksgiving Service to mark Governor Okowa's 2nd year anniversary in office on Monday in Asaba (29/5/17). 02906/29/5/2017/Ifeanyi Olannye/HB/NAN 
  • Former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan (L) his deputy, Chief Benjamin Elue during a Praise and Thanksgiving Service to mark Governor Okowa's 2nd year anniversary in office on Monday in Asaba (29/5/17). 02907/29/5/2017/Ifeanyi Olannye/HB/NAN 
  • From left: Gov Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State; Chief of UNICEF Field Office in Sokoto, Mohammed Mohiuddin and the Education officer of the field office, Tukur Labbo, during the Inauguration of the disbursement of N153 million girl-child education intervention programme at the Government House, Gusau on Monday 02908/29/5/2017/Abubakar Ahmed/HB/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Okorocha Imo Governor says he will build more statuesbullet
2 Evans Notorious kidnap kingpin changes 'guilty' plea to 'not guilty'bullet
3 Patience Jonathan Senate orders banks to unfreeze ex-first lady’s...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President visits Turkish Parliament
Buhari President visits Mausoleum, lauds relations between Nigeria, Turkey
Erdogan, Buhari Presidents to ramp up Nigeria-Turkey cooperation
Buhari President meets Turkey's Erdogan in Ankara
Shugaban ƙasa Buhari ya bada umarni na biyan kudin fanshon yan sandan da suka balle zuwa yankin biafra a yakin basasa
Buhari President urges D-8 countries to prioritise incentives for trade
Buhari President felicitates with Alex Ekwueme at 85

Local

President Buhari
Buhari Nigerians will never vote for PDP again – APC
Police IG, Ibrahim Idris
Kidnappings Police boss is very embarrassed right now, here's why
Food aid being distributed to internally displaced people (IDPs) in Banki IDP camp, Borno state, northeast Nigeria
In Maiduguri IDPs call for review of emergency food intervention
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo FG says will complete second Niger Bridge, Enugu/Onitsha expressway