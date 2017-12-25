Buhari promises Nigerians "better days" in Christmas message

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that better days lie ahead for the country in his Christmas message.

In the message which was released by the president's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Sunday, December 24, 2017, the president urged Nigerians to extol the values of Jesus Christ and be united with their neighbours.

The president also used the opportunity to ask Christian faithfuls to devote some of their prayers towards members of the armed forces who are battling terrorist group, Boko Haram, in the northern region of the country.

He also urged goodwill for victims of the terrorist group who have been adversely affected by its activities.

The statement read, "I felicitate with all Nigerians, particularly our Christian brothers and sisters, on the occasion of this year's Christmas day celebration.

"The commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ is an important opportunity for us to show love to one another and encourage unity by spending quality time with our friends, families and the less-privileged.

"It is also an occasion to draw inspiration from the exemplary lifestyle and teachings of Jesus Christ, who constantly stood for what is right, true and honest.

"The Holy Book describes Christmas as a festival of peace, joy, healing, hope and fulfilment. It kindles great expectations in the heart, irrespective of the challenges of the moment.

"As we celebrate this Yuletide season, let us devote some time to pray and appreciate the sacrifices of members of our armed services to keep our nation safe and secure.

"By the same token, and keeping with the spirit of the season, our gallant troops serving in the frontlines in the fight against insurgency; those wounded, lying in the hospital, as well as civilians who have suffered the brunt of evil and wicked elements these past years, deserve our fervent goodwill and sustained prayers.

"The personal fortitude of these individuals will continue to inspire us to victory as we turn the tide against the enemy and annihilate those who work against the unity of our nation.

"In this season of hope, let us remember to provide refuge to those who cannot enjoy Christmas at home with their families, or have been driven from their homes by insurgency or violence, particularly the Internally Displaced Persons.

"Lately, we have witnessed an upsurge in the activities of trans-border syndicates who lure our youths to modern slavery through irregular migration.

"While we have stepped up our efforts to halt this wickedness against the upwardly mobile generation, and have evacuated some of our compatriots stranded abroad, we appeal to them to shun the allure of embarking on such perilous journeys.

"I am deeply convinced that better days lie ahead for us as a nation as we make progress on all the major fronts where we have set our energies to surmount the challenges.

"I wish you all Happy Christmas celebrations."

President sympathises with Nigerians on fuel scarcity

In another statement released by the presidency on Sunday, December 24, President Buhari expressed regret over the lingering fuel scarcity across the country.

He said, "The fuel scarcity being experienced nationwide is regrettable. I sympathise with all Nigerians, on having to endure needless fuel queues. I'm being regularly briefed, especially on the NNPC's interventions to ensure that there is enough petrol available during this period and beyond.

"I have the NNPC's assurance that the situation will improve significantly over the next few days, as new shipments and supplies are distributed across the country.

"I have also directed the regulators to step up their surveillance and bring an end to hoarding and price inflation by marketers."

He thanked Nigerians for their patience and understanding, assuring that the relevant agencies will continue to provide updates on the situation.