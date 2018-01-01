Home > News > Local >

Buhari :  Prof. Sagay blasts president's critics over dead appointees

Sagay has revealed that the fuss over the dead appointees is needless.

  • Published:
Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, is responding to those criticising President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing dead people into Federal Government agencies.

Amongst those who have openly criticised the president is the Arewa Consultative Forum, a former Minister of Education, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, as well as some other notable Nigerians.

Sagay has however revealed that the fuss over the issue is needless.

He said this during a telephone interview with Punch correspondents.

The senior advocate also stated that the list was compiled over a year ago and there had been no way the President would have known that eight persons out of the 1,467 on the list were dead.

 “This list has been under preparation for over two years. There were recommendations from governors, ministers and other important members of the APC. And that list has about 1, 500 persons. So, can any normal person be surprised that about six people have died out of almost 2,000 in two years?

“Also, was the Presidency supposed to have visited the homes of each of the appointees to know if they were still alive? The outrage is unreasonable and needless. Even as we speak, how do you know that one or two persons have not died since their appointments were announced? Do we control life?

“The impression that I have is that the Nigerian elite has a Lilliputian mind. For me, the whole episode shows the stupidity of those who were outraged. I think it is evidence of idleness of mind.”

The country was thrown into an uproar after it was revealed that the names of eight deceased persons were included in the president's new list of appointees for the board of Federal Government agencies.

